Miami-Kansas game info and open thread

The 10 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-10) take on the 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (31-6) in the Elite Eight, with the winner advancing to the Final Four in New Orleans.

Here’s what to know in order to watch or listen to the game, as well as our coverage...

Miami-Kansas game info:

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 2:20 pm ET

Location: United Center; Chicago, IL

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Kansas as a 6-point favorite.

How did Miami and Kansas get here?

Miami defeated No. 7 USC 68-66 and No. 2 Auburn 79-61 in Greenville, SC. They beat No. 11 Iowa State 70-56 on Friday. Kansas defeated No. 16 Texas Southern 83-56 and No. 9 Creighton 79-72 in Fort Worth, TX. They edged No. 4 Providence 66-61 on Friday.

Which channel is the game on?

The game is being televised on CBS. The announcing crew is schedule to be Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Reggie Miller, with Dana Jacobson as the sideline reporter.

How can I watch the game online?

The stream of Miami-Kansas can be watched at CBSSports.com or using the March Madness app.

How can I listen to the game?

The game will be broadcast on Westwood One and locally in south Florida on AM 560 WQAM with Joe Zagacki on the call.

Hoops coverage from State of the U

You can use this piece as an open thread for the game. Go Canes!