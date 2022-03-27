Turn out the lights: Canes’ dance ends after 76-50 loss to Kansas

The Miami Hurricanes had lost one game by more than 4 points since November 28. It was a terrible time for the second one to happen.

The Kansas Jayhawks exploded to life in the second half, outscoring Miami 47-15 on the way to a 76-50 win to claim the Midwest Region. Miami’s season ends at 26-11.

Miami led 35-29 at the break, fueled by a red-hot half from Kameron McGusty, who finished with 18 points. Unfortunately Miami’s worst half of the entire season would follow, with Kansas flexing its muscles inside and heating up from the perimeter. Sam Waardenburg fouled out with over 7 minutes to play in the second half, and the writing quickly appeared on the wall. The Canes also couldn’t break Kansas’ suffocating man-to-man defense in the second half. The Jayhawks were perhaps better than any team I’ve seen play this year in that second half. Kudos to them.

Honestly, I don’t have it in me to delve too deeply into this game. I’m hurting. Everyone associated with the program - players, coaches, fans - are all hurting. There will be plenty of time to get into it more.

But let’s get one thing straight right now: this was a GREAT season for Miami. This was a foundational-type of season that we can look back on and be proud of.

To the players and coaches that invested their time and efforts into representing our university so well: THANK YOU. We are so proud of what you put forth and accomplished this season. You all have pushed this program forward in a very positive direction, and you did it with class and excitement. Best of luck to the departing seniors, and we look forward to seeing the underclassmen in action again in November.

Go Canes!