Yeah, No, Pero...Checkout That ‘Stache

Welcome State of the U readers to our new series “Yeah, No, Pero...” a review of off-topic subjects about University of Miami fandom. Here we will explore the peculiar, quirky, irreverent, fringe, and sometimes odd subjects that help define the phrase: “It’s a Canes Thing, U Wouldn’t Understand.” Our inaugural topic...

Mustaches of the U!

In 1979, Howard Schnellenberger and his push broom ‘stache arrived in Coral Gables ready to build the Hurricanes into a national championship program. For the next five years, Coach Schnellenberger’s lip foliage was the face of Hurricanes football.

Today, the U’s mustache tradition is alive and well. Let’s take a look at a few modern day mouth caterpillars you can find within the University of Miami athletic department.

Aaron Feld, Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

Any conversation about the University of Miami and mustaches must begin with Aaron Feld, the U’s new strength and conditioning coordinator who followed Coach Cristobal from Oregon this past offseason. Dubbed “the mustache coach” while at Georgia, Coach Feld’s handlebar mustache is a sight to behold. Handlebars this fine are more commonly found on bartenders servicing an old-timey saloon or on a street magician who travels town-to-town in a drawn wagon. The Hurricanes’ strength coach is, of course, neither. Instead, it’s almost as if the curled ends of his mustache are a nod to the numerous bicep curls he’s performed over the years in crafting his massive physique. Kudos to you Coach Feld.

Andres Borregalas, Kicker

Last year, Borregalas was thrust into action as a true freshman to replace his older brother, Jose, the Lou Groza award winning kicker who is now kicking on Sundays. Andres performed admirably, nailing 81% of his field goals and finishing a perfect 45/45 on extra points. Equally admirable is the man’s upper lip brow, which has its own twitter account. At the start of last season, the Miami Herald dubbed him the “Mustachioed Kicker.”

Andrew Walters, Pitcher

Miami right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters at Miami’s media day, sporting a “rally stache.” pic.twitter.com/Gq7S1FTWUi — Luke Chaney (@luke_chaney4) February 15, 2022

Turning to the baseball diamond, Hurricanes closer Andrew Walters recently spoke about his new “Rally Stache” at media day. It must be working as Walters has earned 2 saves while allowing no runs in his first two appearances for the Canes this season.

Lou Hedley, Punter

Getting the recognition he deserved. pic.twitter.com/N1pK82HuVq — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 16, 2020

Last, but not least, is the Canes’ sensational, tattoo-covered punter Lou Hedley, shown here sporting a tremendous lip toupée. Hedley has occasionally gone full beard during his time at Miami, but his mustache has been as consistent as his 40+ yard punts.

So you see, Miami puts the “U” in mustache. Who else at the U sports an impressive lip warmer? Leave us your comments!

To those outside the Hurricanes community: It’s a Canes Thing, U wouldn’t get it.