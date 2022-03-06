No.14 Florida 11, No.22 Miami 3: Hurricanes Lose Rivalry Series on Sunday Afternoon

The Florida Gators outscored Miami 19-4 over the last two games of this weekend’s series on their way to a series win. The Hurricanes won the Friday night game of the series 5-2, but managed only four runs over their next 18 innings.

Florida got out to an early lead in the third game of the series. Four straight hits opened the game for UF. Colby Halter led off the game with a single and scored on an RBI-double. Back-to-back singles followed to add another run for Florida, before Josh Rivera hit a sac-fly to score the third run of the inning and make the score 3-0.

The third inning saw both teams score. Florida added a run to extend their lead after a single and two walks loaded the bases and an RBI-groundout made the score 4-0. Miami responded in the bottom of the inning with a two-out rally. Dominic Pitelli singled and CJ Kayfus was hit by a pitch to put two runners on for Jacob Burke. Burke hit a single to right to score the Hurricanes first run of the game and put runners on the corners for Yohandy Morales, but a groundout ended the inning with the score at 4-1.

Florida added on three runs in the top of the sixth. A home run from Kendrick Calilao started the inning before three walks loaded the bases with two outs. A Wyatt Langford two-run double into the left field corner added another two runs to make the score 7-1. The top of the eighth saw UF add another run after three walks loaded the bases and a wild pitch scored a run.

In the top of the ninth Florida added on another three runs. Two walks opened the inning for UF before a single scored a run. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before a walk, the 13th of the game, added another run for Florida. UF scored their final run of the game on a double play to make the score 11-1.

Miami put together a rally in the bottom of the ninth. A walk and a single started the rally for Miami and gave the Hurricanes runners on the corners with nobody out. A passed ball scored the first run of the inning before another walk from Lorenzo Carrier gave the Hurricanes two runners on with one out for CJ Kayfus. Kayfus hit an RBI-single through the middle of the infield to make the score 11-3, but two strikeouts ended the game.

Miami is now 8-3 after Sunday’s loss ahead of a mid-week game, and their first road trip of the season, against FIU on Tuesday. The Hurricanes will then open conference play against Boston College next weekend.