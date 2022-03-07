2022 NFL Draft Update: Miami Hurricanes Draft Combine Coverage and Recap

One of the bigger events of the NFL Draft process takes place in Indianapolis as scouts, coaches, and many of the prospects have a chance to showcase their talents through specific drills and interview with a variety of teams. After a year off due to the pandemic the NFL Combine was back on this past week as Miami had four players accepted in QB/WR D’Eriq King, WR Charleston Rambo, DT Jonathan Ford, and S Bubba Bolden.

The NFL Combine was the second big event of the draft process after the all-star senior showcases that 10 Canes were able to partake in. In the below embedded link is an update from the senior showcases and below is a timeline of events/recap of the Combine for the four hopeful future ProCanes. As the process moves forward, also keep an eye on other draft-eligible Canes, WR Mike Harley, S Amari Carter, LB Zach McCloud, OL Jarrid Williams, RB Cam’Ron Harris, DE Deandre Johnson, and OL Navaughn Donaldson.

February - Senior Showcases: Complete - (East-West Shrine Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Hula Bowl, and CGS Bowl)

March 1-7 - NFL Combine, Indianapolis: Complete - Charleston Rambo, D’Eriq King, Bubba Bolden, Jonathan Ford invited

March 31 - Miami Pro Day* (reported date)

April 27: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players

April 28-30 - NFL Draft, Las Vegas

D’Eriq King/QB-WR

Official Measurements (Percentile vs Athletes)

Height: 5’9” (2nd Percentile)

Weight: 196 pounds (14th Percentile)

Arm Length: 28 7/8 (0 Percentile)

Hand: 9 1/4 (28th Percentile)

Wingspan: 71 1/8 (2nd Percentile)

Testing: Did Not Participate.

King did not participate in the testing but did do passing drills, where he looked strong and healthy throwing a variety of routes. Ideally, King could have proved his athleticism to make up for his smaller stature (shortest quarterback measured at any combine since 2003 according to @NFLResearch).

As all Canes’ fans likely expected, King was all class throughout his interviewing sessions stating the opportunity to be there was a dream come true. King is further willing to play different positions as he has stated he will play wide receiver and/or special teams, stating he is open to doing whatever it takes to make a roster (he had said he was willing to run routes in Indy but it does not appear he did).

King said he spoke to many teams while in Indy, including the Dallas Cowboys, which is in his home state. King says some see him as a QB while others see him as a WR, and King brought up former Houston QB-turned-WR, Greg Ward, as a similar type of player.

As King moves forward with the process, his best chance to raise his draft stock would be by displaying his athleticism and versatility at a pro day.

Whatever it takes to get to the next level, D'Eriq King is going to do it.



: @CBSMiami /// @MikeCugnoCBS4

Charleston Rambo/WR

Official Measurements (Percentile vs. Wide Receivers)

Height: 6’1” (48th Percentile)

Weight: 177 pounds (5th Percentile)

Arm Length: 32” (49th Percentile)

Hand: 9 3/4 (76th Percentile)

Wingspan: 76 1/2 (46th Percentile)

Testing

40-Yard Dash: 4.57 (29th Percentile)

Vertical Jump: 33.5” (27th Percentile)

Broad Jump: 9’10” (32nd Percentile)

Did Not Participate in remainder.

Rambo had no shortage of confidence during his media session stating “I’m different” and that he is the “best one here.” He also showed off a Texas Chainsaw Massacre tattoo on his calf and said it signifies that whatever DB is in front of him will get slayed.

Rambo did well during catching drills and met with a number of teams. Unfortunately, Rambo’s numbers did not necessarily match his stellar production from the 2021 season as he was in the lower third percentile in the 40-yard dash and jumps, according to MockDraftable. Rambo’s stock may have dipped slightly as he is currently considered a mid-to-late round selection, but he should get another opportunity at Miami’s pro day.

It's always great to see FAMILY ⁦@CharlestonRambo⁩ here at the @NFL Combine

Bubba Bolden/S

Official Measurements (Percentile vs. Safety)

Height: 6’2” (86th Percentile)

Weight: 209 pounds (59th Percentile)

Arm Length: 31 3/8” (42nd Percentile)

Hand: 9” (24th Percentile)

Testing

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 (80th Percentile)

Broad Jump: 9’8” (21st Percentile)

Did Not Participate in remainder.

During his interview session, Bolden tipped his hand by saying he was going to surprise with his 40. And oh boy did he surprise by recording a 4.47. The biggest question moving forward will be his medicals, but he certainly raised his stock, which was unclear prior to this week.

The lengthy safety has great ball skills but said and wants to work more on being able to get interceptions. He also said Hurricanes’ Chief of Staff, Ed Reed, was a great resource while in school. Bolden also said he’s ready to take on NFL tight ends.

Bolden, who hails from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, confirmed he met with his hometown team, the Raiders, and liked the vibe.

Jonathan Ford/DT

Official Measurements (Percentile vs. Interior DL)

Height: 6’5” (89th Percentile)

Weight: 338 pounds (95th Percentile)

Arm Length: 36 3/8 (99th Percentile)

Hand: 9” (24th Percentile)

Wingspan: 79 7/8” (57th Percentile)

Testing

Vertical Jump: 29” (45th Percentile)

Broad Jump: 8’6” (29th Percentile)

Did Not Participate in remainder.

One of the surprise Combine invites was Ford as he only recorded three sacks over his five-year career. That being said, he quickly made his presence known and the reason for his invite was obvious: size. Ford checked in near the 90th percentile and above for height, weight, and arm length.

Ford’s next step will be proving his conditioning is up to par for NFL standards. Ford did not do any of the running testing but did partake in drills.