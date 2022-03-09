Miami 12, FIU 5: Late Innings Offense Wins Hurricanes Second Mid-week Game

The Miami Hurricanes won their second mid-week game of the season 12-5 against FIU on Tuesday night to move to 9-3 on the season. A nine-run inning was the key to the Miami victory, and the offensive momentum built Tuesday sets the Hurricanes up well as they open up ACC play over the weekend against Boston College.

Despite Miami’s eventual victory, FIU opened the game with a two-run bottom of the first to take an early lead. A double and a walk gave the Panthers two runners on against Miami starter Alex McFarlane. FIU then scored their first run of the game on an RBI-double before a sac-fly scored the second run of the inning.

The Hurricanes didn’t find a way to respond until they tied the game in the top of the fifth. Edgardo Villegas was hit by a pitch to start the game-tying inning for Miami before Dominic Pitelli singled to put two runners on for the Hurricanes. An RBI-double off the wall from CJ Kayfus scored the first run of the game for Miami before Jacob Burke tied the game with a sac-fly. However, FIU was able to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning. A single, walk, and RBI-groundout scored a run for the Panthers against Jordan Dubberly, who gave up his first run since opening day in the process.

Miami immediately retied the game in the top of the sixth. A double and two wild pitches scored the run in the inning for the Hurricanes, but Miami was again unable to find a way to keep the game tied, with FIU scoring in the bottom of the inning. FIU-transfer Alejandro Torres pitched the sixth for the Hurricanes, and a walk, hit-by-pitch, sac-bunt, and wild pitch gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead heading into the final three innings.

Fortunately for Miami, the top of the seventh saw the Hurricanes take their first lead of the game. The first eight batters of the inning reached for Miami without an out being recorded to set up a nine-run inning. CJ Kayfus led off the inning with a walk before advancing to third on a wild pitch and a passed ball. Jacob Burke doubled down the line to drive in Kayfus and was followed by Yohandy Morales; who singled to give Miami runners on the corners. A three-run home run from Maxwell Romero gave the Hurricanes a three-run lead before Carlos Perez extended the run of consecutive hits for Miami to four with a double. Dorian Gonzalez came to the plate and doubled to drive in another run and add the fifth hit of the inning. A single and an error scored Gonzalez, before an Edgardo Villegas’ RBI-single made the score 9-4. A fielder’s choice in which Mike Rosario was out trying to score was the first out of the inning, but a Jacob Burke two-RBI single and Yohandy Morales double scored the final two runs of the inning to give the Hurricanes an eight run, 12-4 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Miami had nine runs and nine hits in the seventh inning, and the offensive performance showed the potential the Hurricanes’ offense has as conference play nears. There are a lot of new players in significant roles for Miami, but if it all comes together this could be an extremely difficult lineup to have success against on the mound.

A single and a double scored a run in the eighth inning for FIU, but Hurricanes pitchers allowed no further scoring after that and Miami won their first road game of the season 12-5. Miami’s pitching staff allowed seven hits during the game to go along with five walks, but Hurricanes closer Andrew Walters worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to keep his ERA at 0.00 through four appearances.

Miami is next scheduled to play on Friday night against Boston College to open their ACC schedule. It is likely Carson Palmquist will get the start in the ACC opener after earning the win last Friday night against Florida. Miami’s opening game against BC is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Alejandro Torres (1-0, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Losing Pitcher: Juhlien Gonzalez (1-1, 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Save: None