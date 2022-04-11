No.8 Miami 15, No.3 Virginia 5: Hurricanes Sunday Win Earns Third Straight Sweep

The Miami Hurricanes won 15-5 on Sunday afternoon to secure their third straight sweep in a conference series. Miami’s win extended the Hurricanes’ (26-6, 13-2 ACC) winning streak to 13 games. The last time Miami had a winning streak extend to 13 games was in 2015, when the Hurricanes advanced to the College World Series.

On Sunday afternoon Virginia took an early lead. In the second inning, a single and a double gave UVA two runners in scoring position, and a single and a throwing error scored the runner from third. In the third inning, a single, balk, and groundout advanced a runner to third base. An RBI infield single scored the runner from third before a walk put two runners on base for UVA. Chris Newell then hit an RBI-single to score the second run of the inning and make the score 3-0.

Miami responded in the bottom of the third. Gaby Gutierrez singled with one out to start the rally before Ariel Garcia walked to put two runners on base. CJ Kayfus hit an RBI-single to drive home the first run of the game for Miami, and then Edgardo Villegas hit a three-run home run to give the Hurricanes the lead. The rally continued after the home run, with Yohandy Morales doubling and Maxwell Romero hitting a single to put runners on the corners for the Hurricanes. A throwing error on what would have been the first throw of a potentially inning ending double play then scored Morales and gave Miami a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning the Hurricanes extended the lead even further. Gaby Gutierrez worked a one-out walk to make it two innings in a row where the freshman started a multi-run rally. Ariel Garcia followed with a walk of his own to put two runners on base, and an RBI-single from CJ Kayfus for the second consecutive inning scored the first run of the fourth inning. Kayfus stole second before Edgardo Villegas walked to load the bases, and a walk and a single scored two runs for the Hurricanes. A hit-by-pitch and walk scored a further two runs, before a throwing error added the sixth and final run of the inning. The Hurricanes had just two hits in the fourth inning, but five walks and the hit-by-pitch resulted in an 11-3 lead for Miami.

Virginia scored a run on a sac-fly in the top of the sixth inning to reduce Miami’s lead to seven, but a three-run rally reextended the lead for the Hurricanes in the bottom of the inning. Dominic Pitelli hit a one-out double before a walk gave Miami two runners on base. A single and yet another error from UVA scored the first two runs of the inning before a sac-fly made the score 14-4.

In the bottom of the seventh inning an RBI-groundout from Dominic Pitelli scored the 15th run of the game for Miami. UVA scored a run in the top of the ninth on a Chris Newell solo home run to make the score 15-5, but after that Matt Raudelunas prevented any further scoring and finished the game to secure Miami’s third straight sweep in conference play.

Entering the weekend Virginia was second in the ACC’s Coastal Division, just one game behind Miami. After the sweep, the Hurricanes are now an ACC-best 13-2 in conference play and hold a four game lead in the Coastal Division. Miami has a chance to extend their winning streak to 14 on Tuesday night when they play FAU in a mid-week matchup before the Hurricanes travel to Virginia Tech for a three-game series beginning Thursday night.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Alejandro Torres (3-0, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Losing Pitcher: Jake Berry (4-1, 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Save: None