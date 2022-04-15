No.21 Virginia Tech 12, No.2 Miami 5: Hurricanes Winning Streak Comes to an End

The Miami Hurricanes lost their series opening game against Virginia Tech 12-5 on Thursday night. The loss ended Miami’s winning streak at 14 games, which had been the Hurricanes’ longest win streak since 2014. The loss also reduced Miami’s lead in the ACC’s Coastal Division to three games.

Virginia Tech started the game with four runs over the first two innings. A double and a single led off the top of the first before a three-run home run from Tanner Schobel gave VT an early lead. Virginia Tech extended the lead in the bottom of the second when Nick Biddison hit a solo home run to make the score 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth VT extended their lead even further. Gavin Cross hit a one-out single to set up the run-scoring opportunity and Tanner Schobel followed with his second home run of the game to put Virginia Tech up by six.

Miami responded with a three-run top of the fifth inning to get back into the game. Mike Rosario started the rally with a one-out triple and CJ Kayfus hit a two-out RBI-single to score the first run of the game for the Hurricanes. Kayfus then stole second, reached third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch before Edgardo Villegas hit a solo home run to make the score 6-3.

VT added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI-single, but a two-run top of the eighth inning from Miami made it a two-run game. Maxwell Romero led off the inning with his sixth home run of the year and Jacob Burke followed with a triple as the Hurricanes tried to start a comeback. Burke scored on a Zach Levenson RBI-single, but Miami couldn’t add anymore runs and heading to the bottom of the eighth inning the score stood at 7-5.

In the bottom of the eighth a five-run rally from Virginia Tech put an end to any comeback hopes. A single started the rally before Gavin Cross hit a one-out double. However, on Cross’ double the runner was out trying to score at home for the second out of the inning, and it appeared that Miami would have an opportunity to tie the game in the top of the ninth. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, three straight two-out walks scored a run before a bases loaded double drove in a further three runs to make the score 11-5. An RBI-single scored the final run of the inning before the Hurricanes could record the final out, and what had been a two-run Virginia Tech lead had been extended to seven after seven straight batters had reached safely.

Miami was unable to comeback in the top of the ninth, and the 12-5 loss ended the nation’s longest winning streak. The Hurricanes will have an opportunity to tie the series on Friday night with Karson Ligon on the mound, first pitch of Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Griffin Green (5-1, 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

Losing Pitcher: Carson Palmquist (6-2, 3.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

Save: None