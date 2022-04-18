The Diaz family is dealing with a significant tragedy

In yet another example of “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle” the former head football coach at the University of Miami and his family have been dealing with a significant tragedy this year.

An indictment was handed down Thursday in the killing of Coach Diaz’s Uncle, Jorge Diaz-Johnston. Jorge was the brother of Coach Diaz’s Father, Manny Diaz Sr., who is the former Mayor of Miami.

Diaz-Johnston was somewhat famous in his own right as a plaintiff in a historic same-sex marriage lawsuit in Miami-Dade County that brought the LGBTQ activist to the forefront of the fight for equality.

Diaz-Johnston’s 37-year-old roommate, Steven Robert Yinger, is accused in the indictment of strangling Diaz-Johnston at his home in Tallahassee sometime between January 3rd and January 5th and eventually dumping his body in a Jackson County landfill where it was discovered on January 8th. (It should be noted that Mr. Yinger is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law in the state of Florida.)

Yinger is no stranger to the criminal justice system as his record shows he has 31 Charge Counts in Leon County alone, and has served several stints in the state penitentiary.

According to the 5 count indictment, Yinger is alleged to have used Diaz-Johnston’s iPhone, BMW and cash after he was killed. The charges are as follows:

MURDER - FIRST DEGREE TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE GRAND THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE GRAND THEFT CRIMINAL USE OF PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION INFORMATION

Manny Diaz Sr. is quoted in the Tallahassee Democrat as saying “I am profoundly appreciative of the outpouring of support shown to my family after the loss of my brother, Jorge Diaz-Johnston, earlier this year,” Diaz said in an email. “We once again ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

As Manny Diaz has moved on in his personal and professional career, we too should move on. No more trolling... As Canes Family, we should embrace him as we always say “Once a Cane, Always a Cane...” this is bigger than football and right now one of our own is hurting.

SOTU would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Diaz family for the loss of their loved one. This is a senseless tragedy for a man that opened his home, and his heart, to someone in need. May your light and love continue to shine as you rest in Peace, Jorge Diaz-Johnston.