Top 5’s - Most Ridiculous Takes

Spring practice has come to an end and the Canes will have a few months to try and get guys healthy and potentially find some help in the transfer portal. The future is bright, but this off-season led to some funny takes from media members all over the country.

Top 5 Tuesday will be the most ridiculous takes from the off-season.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, former Georgia OL Amarius Mims is signing with Florida State Football.



More at https://t.co/wBSINVAbvs pic.twitter.com/atGw44zbYv — Warchant.com (@Warchant) April 14, 2022

5. The new way of media is to be 1st but not necessarily right, and this past week was more proof of this. Warchant.com opened their mouths and inserted their feet. Amarius Mims was a high profile transfer portal target for both Miami and FSU, but the Seminoles website jumped the gun and it was reported that Mims committed to FSU a few days ago. Oops, Mims ultimately decided to return to UGA. “If you ain’t 1st, you’re last” or wrong in this occasion.

Oregon is a better job than Miami in 2021 & I'm not sure Miami is capable of changing that soon enough pic.twitter.com/bmdrGVOWnA — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 17, 2021

4. Josh Pate is one of the best follows in college football, but had a moment where he called Oregon a better job in 2021, and Miami isn’t capable of changing this anytime soon. Oops! While for most of 2021 he was 100% correct, by the end of the year the Canes opened up their wallets and proved Josh wrong. In fairness Josh apologized to Miami fans and has been nothing but complimentary since then.

Multiple Miami AD candidates told @ActionNetworkHQ UM’s search is a “mess.” With more than 50 board of trustees & several donors involved “everyone is in charge, no one is in charge. They don’t know what they want to do w/Manny (Diaz). Half want him gone, half want him to stay" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2021

3. Miami’s coaching and AD search drug along for quite sometime and national pundits couldn’t wait to add their 2 cents. Brett McMurphy is a longtime college football writer decided to call Miami’s situation a mess. Let’s just say this hasn’t ended well for McMurphy who’s been the butt of many Miami jokes.

Was told the number of trustees is 68 and the same word was used "mess", by a person approached about the AD job. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 2, 2021

2. Dennis Dodd is another well respected college football writer. Dennis decided to double down on Brett McMurphys tweet and add that there were 68 trustees involved in the Miami search about the AD job. For once the Canes took their time, vetted candidates and hired the right group. Once again jumping on the negative bandwagon proved to be a fail.

Mario Cristobal is going to leave Oregon where he runs the show to head back home to this? This is what Miami fans want me to believe? https://t.co/Rvno17gt2u — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2021

1. “Miami is too broke” “This isn’t 2001 any longer” “No way Mario Cristobal would leave Oregon for Miami”. How many 100s of tweets from everyone were these words uttered? Twitter receipts don’t lie, and everyone from Oregon to Gainesville to Tallahassee to national pundits alike. They all ran with this narrative and now months later all they have left is “rented stadium jokes”. Joke is on them as the Canes are set for heights that have been unseen in 2 decades.

Canes fans are really petty, and don’t forget that you are talking about our beloved program. Keep our names out your mouth and you’ll be ok!

Go Canes