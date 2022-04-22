Breaking: UCLA transfer LB Caleb Johnson picks Miami

It’s no secret Miami’s linebacking corps has struggled in recent years, and the spring game didn’t do much to assuage those concerns. Mario Cristobal might have just found some much needed help today.

UCLA transfer LB Caleb Johnson picked the Hurricanes this afternoon, opting for Miami over the Texas Longhorns.

Johnson originally enrolled with Texas back in January 2019, but ultimately transferred to UCLA in January 2020 after a stop at Fullerton College. With the Bruins, he totaled 89 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 5.5 sacks over two seasons.

Johnson has the opportunity to step in and earn a starting LB spot immediately. It’s also worth noting that he joins fellow (now-former) Bruin Mitchell Agude in Coral Gables this offseason. These two have worked together well on the field, as exhibited by the following meeting at the quarterback...

Here's a Will Outside with Caleb Johnson blitzing at the Will, with (probably) a Cover 3 Sky (Boundary Safety underneath) behind it. UCLA covered up an all hitches pass concept long enough for Johnson and End Mitchell Agude got home on the quarterback pic.twitter.com/KESNuHfBQf — chris osgood (@osgoodck) July 22, 2021

Plenty more to come on Johnson, but for now, savor and enjoy it, Canes fans. Cristobal is continuing to quickly build the roster with quality, experienced players.

Welcome to the U, Caleb!