Breaking: Canes Land Transfer Guard Nijel Pack

With ‘Canes Hoops losing Charlie Moore and Kam McGusty to graduation, big shoes needed to be filled. Well, they were filled today. Transfer guard Nijel Pack announced his intentions to transfer to Miami from Kansas State earlier today.

Pack, who committed to Miami over Ohio State and Purdue, was ranked as the third best player available in transfer portal by 247sports. The sophomore guard averaged 17.4 points per game in 2021, shooting 45.5% from the field and an efficient 43.6% from three. He was named as a member of the 2021-2022 All-Big 12 team, and won the conference’s Most Improved Player award. With Moore, McGusty and possibly Isaiah Wong leaving for the NBA, the keys to the offense reside with Pack. A lethal scorer and great defender, Pack fits like a glove in Miami’s scheme. It’s worth mentioning that Pack immediately signed an NIL deal with Life Wallet immediately after committing for 2-years, $800k.

Nijel Pack is UNCONSCIOUS



His EIGHTH three of the game‼️ pic.twitter.com/SzkO9DOFlB — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2022

Going forward, Miami has now secured it’s star player for next season, and a return to the NCAA Tournament is looking more hopeful. As far as the transfer portal, this may not be the ‘Canes only addition. Miami is in forward Norchad Omier’s Top 4, who is ranked as the 20th best transfer player available.

