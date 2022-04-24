Pittsburgh 9, No.5 Miami 4: Hurricanes Unable to Secure Sweep on Sunday

The Miami Hurricanes won their weekend series against the Pittsburgh Panthers but were unable to complete the series sweep on Sunday afternoon, as Pitt won the final game of the series 9-4. Despite the loss, Miami finished the week with a 3-1 record, and the Hurricanes continue to be in strong position to host a regional and super regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Pitt took an early lead with a solo home run from Tatem Levins in the top of the first inning, and then extended their lead with a five-run top of the second inning. A single and a walk opened the inning for the Panthers, and an RBI-single from Jordan Anderson followed to score the first run of the rally. Dom Popa followed with another single to add a run, and then the final runs of the inning were scored on a three-run home run from Levins, his second home run in as many innings.

Miami scored their first run of the game on a Yohandy Morales solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Pitt responded to extend the lead yet again in the sixth. Josh Overbeek walked to lead off the inning, and Brock Franks hit a one-out single to put runners on the corners. Jordan Anderson singled to score Overbeek, and Franks also came home to score on the play after an error. When the inning ended Pitt led 8-1.

In the top of the ninth inning Josh Overbeek added another run for the Panthers on an RBI-single. Miami tried to come back in the bottom of the ninth inning. Back-to-back singles opened the inning for the Hurricanes, but a pop-up and a strikeout put the Panthers one out away from the win. Zach Levenson hit a two-out three-run home run to clear the bases, but the rally ended there with the final score at 9-4.

With the loss Miami is now 31-9 (16-5 ACC) for the season. The Hurricanes retain the best overall record in conference play at 16-5, with Virginia Tech second in the division with a 12-7 record in the ACC. After the weekend series against Pittsburgh the Hurricanes will next play Stetson on Tuesday night before a weekend series against Georgia Tech on the road. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Billy Corcoran (6-2, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

Losing Pitcher: Alejandro Rosario (1-2, 2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

Save: None