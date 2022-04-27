Miami Hurricanes 2022 Path to the NFL Draft: OL Jarrid Williams

When D’Eriq King transferred to Miami in 2020, one of the best byproducts was an immediate starter for an offensive line that had plenty of woes. That is, Jarrid Williams followed King’s lead as a transfer from Houston to Miami and plugged right in at right tackle. Williams also may have helped encourage the transfer of wide receiver, Charleston Rambo, as the duo attended the same high school in Texas.

Beyond his connections in helping Miami in the transfer portal, Williams went from a lowly-recruited two-star (only received one offer) to being on the cusp of making an NFL team.

Below are some details on the Houston native’s journey to date:

OT Jarrid Williams Draft Snapshot:

2022 NFL Draft Ranking* - 35th Offensive Tackle

(Position Ranking based on The Athletic, Dane Brugler, 2022 Draft Guide)*

Height: 6’5” (30th Percentile)

Weight: 323lbs (75th Percentile)

Arm Length: 35 7/8” (92nd Percentile)

Wingspan: 84 3/4” (91st Percentile)

Hand: 10 1/2” (82nd Percentile)

Career Statistics/Pro Football Focus (PFF) Grades:

2015: Redshirt (Houston)

2016: 8GP, Depth, 69.7 Grade, 61 Snaps (Houston)

2017: 3GP/2GS, Left Tackle, 67.8 Grade (Houston)

2018: 13GP/13GS, Right Tackle, 77.4 Grade (Houston)

2019: 4GP/4GS, Right Tackle, 67.8 Grade, Medical Redshirt (Season-ending injury) (Houston)

2020: 10GP/10GS, Right Tackle, 69.8 Grade (Miami)

2021: 12GP/10GS, Right Tackle, 84.1 Grade, 660 Snaps (Miami)

CAREER: 50GP/38GS

Jarrid Williams, OT, Miami (FL) | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview | Hula Bowl Spotlight https://t.co/m86YxcXqRh #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/k8IC5ap4LE — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 20, 2022

Pro Day Results:

40-Yard Dash: 5.16 (71st Percentile)

Bench: 9 reps*** Did Not Finish, injured pectoral

3-Cone: 7.82 (47th Percentile)

Shuttle: 4.69 (62nd Percentile)

Vertical Jump: 31” (82nd Percentile)

Broad Jump: 8’9” (64th Percentile)

Background:

From Two-Star to NFL Prospect

At the high school level, Williams was always matched up against the best of the best as he played at Cedar Hill High School (same high school as Charleston Rambo), which is part of the Texas 6A division, the most respected classification in the state. On the varsity team, Williams played both ways and led the team to back-to-back state titles. He also earned all-district.

However, his recruitment was slightly less exhilarating. Despite having a workable frame at 6-4, 285 pounds, Williams was two-start recruit and no. 304 tackle in the country. He only received one offer, from Houston, and enrolled to the school in 2015.

Houston graduate transfer OT Jarrid Williams is set to make his decision soon...Miami is among his finalists. We need this man . pic.twitter.com/nvdSdiRgLN — Canes Legacy (@Titan_Cane) May 21, 2020

In part to fill out his frame, Williams redshirted as a true freshman but then provided depth on the high octane Cougars offense. The following year, he appeared in three games and started two games at left tackle. Thereafter, in 2018, he became a regular starter at right tackle and helped lead a Houston offense in the first year that D’Eriq King became a full-time quarterback. The next year, Williams started four games but was forced to take a medical redshirt season due to injury.

In 2020, Williams followed King to Miami and became a regular starter at right tackle for the Canes. Williams returned for his extra COVID-19 season. Williams made the most of it as he started at right tackle and had the fourth best PFF Grade amongst ACC tackles with and 84.1. He also proved reliable playing 660 snaps on the season.

Player Profile:

Experienced Right Tackle

At an otherwise statless position, the seventh year senior had his ups and downs but graded out nicely according to PFF. Williams has an NFL-ready frame for tackle standards at 6’5”, 323 pounds. It is really just a matter of whether his mechanics can be relied upon as a right tackle on NFL teams - the position he is most experienced at and equipped to handle there.

One of Williams’ biggest strengths, his experience, could also be deemed an issue as he enters the NFL with a lot of wear at 25 years old. That being said, he has ample length and strength, and also proved durable after using his medical redshirt in 2019 due to a season-ending leg injury.

MIami RT Jarrid Williams has been graded as the #2 OT in the nation by Pro Football Focus through the season so far! pic.twitter.com/ZBq0mubwwv — Robby Espin (@RobbyEspinCFB) October 7, 2021

During his draft process, he made sure to get as much face time with NFL teams and scouts as possible as he participated in both the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Hula Bowl. According to at least two NFL Draft Diamonds scouts, Williams has been impressive. One said he has been “explosive off the snap” and has also reportedly met with a lot of teams.

As far as his skillset, Williams has a lot of promise due to his size, but seems to have plateaued as far as refinement in his game. While he has long arms and can stabilize defenders that way, he is sometimes erratic to overcompensate for his lack of athleticism. As far as intangibles, Williams was among only four Canes to earn All-ACC Academic Football Honors.

Strengths/Positives

Ideal Frame for Tackle (6’5”, 323lbs)

Experienced and Mature (50 games played)

Durability after season-ending leg injury in 2019

The good that comes with a two-star NFL prospect: has rolled with the punches of being doubted

Weaknesses/Negatives

Lacks Ideal Athleticism

Missed bulk of 2019 season due to leg injury and injured pectoral during Bench Press at Pro Day

Needs more refinement in his technique

25 Years Old Rookie Season

Best NFL Fits (7th Round-UDFA): Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers

NFL Comparisons: Dillon Radunz, Jawaan Taylor

Bottom Line:

William’s story is really a good one to root for and teams can always use big bodies like his, at least as a depth option on offensive lines that experience a lot of attrition. However, Williams lacks natural athleticism/ability and will be a developmental project in refining his skill set. He projects as an undrafted free agent, where he eventually hopes to carve out a right tackle or possible interior lineman spot a la Ereck Flowers.

Draft Night Projection: (7th Round-UDFA)

UDFA to Houston Texans: Even though they only had a year of overlap, Brevin Jordan can put in a good word for Williams on a team that has a number of needs.