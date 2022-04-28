 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking: RIP Sam Bruce

Reports are surfacing that Sam Bruce has passed away

By KappaCane
Miami v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

State of The U has learned that former Miami Hurricane and fan favorite Sam Bruce has passed away. Initial indications are that he was involved in an automobile accident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tributes are beginning to pop up on Twitter as the news spreads.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Bruce family for this unforeseen loss.

Our friends at FootballVille did a great interview with Sam last year. You can view that here:

