Breaking: RIP Sam Bruce

State of The U has learned that former Miami Hurricane and fan favorite Sam Bruce has passed away. Initial indications are that he was involved in an automobile accident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tributes are beginning to pop up on Twitter as the news spreads.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Bruce family for this unforeseen loss.

I wear my ❤️ on my sleeves like its the new fashion.. pic.twitter.com/6KhJLvmRda — $AMBORGHINI BRU❌E++® (@_QUICK6) February 12, 2016

Sam Bruce — Footballville (@Footballville) April 28, 2022

Hurt Fr. — Michael Harley Jr. (@MikeHarleyjr) April 28, 2022

Today we mourn the loss of a Miami Hurricane who was taken from us far too soon.



Sam will always be a part of this Hurricane family, and we pray that his memory will be a blessing to his friends, family, and loved ones.



Rest In Peace, Sam Bruce. pic.twitter.com/5HjmVPmkxE — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) April 28, 2022

Prayers up to Bruce and his family! — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) April 28, 2022

This tweet is about Sam Bruce, a south Florida HS phenom passing, not a trade. https://t.co/9T9Kkn4DuC — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) April 28, 2022

RIP Sam Bruce — DeMarcus Van Dyke (@D_VanDyke8) April 28, 2022

Our friends at FootballVille did a great interview with Sam last year. You can view that here: