Miami Hurricanes 2022 Path to the NFL Draft: WR Charleston Rambo

Charleston Rambo’s quiet demeanor in letting his play speak for itself was on full display during his lone season at the U. However, the 2021 season must have felt so good for Rambo who had an up-and-down career prior to transferring from Oklahoma. And that head-down play style has been unleashed a bit through the NFL Draft process as Rambo shows unmatched confidence. Rambo believes he is the best wide receiver in this 2022 class, and, after the season with the Canes, he may have a point and surprise some people.

Here is a rundown of Rambo’s collegiate career and what to look for on his route to the NFL.

WR Charleston Rambo Draft Snapshot:

2022 NFL Draft Ranking* - 216th Overall, 28th Wide Receiver

(Position Ranking based on Consensus Board of 60 ranking systems)*

Height: 6’0” (36th Percentile)

Weight: 184lbs (7th Percentile)

Arm Length: 32” (50th Percentile)

Wingspan: 76 1/2” (47th Percentile)

Hand: 9 3/4” (76th Percentile)

Career Statistics:

2017: Redshirt (Oklahoma)

2018: 12GP, 8 Receptions, 125 Yards (15.6 Y/C), 1 TD, 2 Drops (Oklahoma)

2019: 14GP/14GS, 43 Receptions, 743 Yards (17.3 Y/C), 5 TDs, 1 Drop (Oklahoma)

2020: 10GP/10GS, 25 Receptions, 312 Yards (12.5 Y/C), 3 TDs, 4 Drops (Oklahoma)

2021: 12GP/12GS, 79 Receptions, 1,172 Yards (14.8 Y/C), 7 TDs, 4 Drops (Miami, Second Team All-ACC, single season receiving yards record)

CAREER: 155 Receptions, 2,352 Yards, 15 TDs

Charleston Rambo on his Texas Chainsaw Massacre tattoo :



“Whatever DB is in front of me will get slayed”. @CharlestonRambo @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/XY9Zxs9JZS — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) March 2, 2022

Pro Football Focus (PFF) Grades

- Overall 2018 PFF Grade: 63.1

- Overall 2019 PFF Grade: 73.6

- Overall 2020 PFF Grade: 59.9

- Overall 2021 PFF Grade: 77.5, 662 Wide, 85 Slot, 14 Backfield, 2 Inline

Combine/Pro Day Results:

40-Yard Dash: 4.57 (29th Percentile)

Bench: DNT

3-Cone: 7.09 (28th Percentile)

Shuttle: 4.21 (55th Percentile)

Vertical Jump: 33.5” (27th Percentile)

Broad Jump: 9’10” (32nd Percentile)

Background:

Rambo Reloaded in 2021

Rambo grew up around football as he was raised in the Dallas, Texas area. He prioritized football at a younger age as he transferred to Cedar Hill High his sophomore year, which plays in the state’s most elite division and won a state title in 2014. Rambo suffered a wrist injury his first year with Cedar Hill, but established himself as one of the nation’s best while also excelling in track.

Rambo earned four-star status as the no. 169 overall recruit in the nation. Rambo highly considered Notre Dame and Florida, but ended up choosing Oklahoma in 2017, which featured an elite wide receiver grouping including first round picks CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown.

BREAKING: Miami lands former Oklahoma WR Charleston Rambo.



The Texas native caught 79 passes for 1,180 yards and 9 touchdowns throughout his career in Norman.https://t.co/YHHP4rCAYY pic.twitter.com/LK5j3xxn8G — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) January 12, 2021

In Norman, Rambo redshirt his first year. He then played in a reserve role his second year before becoming a full-time starter in 2019 where he amassed 734 yards and five touchdowns. In 2020, Rambo was riddled by inconsistency as he only garnered 25 receptions for 312 yards and had more drops (4) than touchdowns (3), after having only three combined drops until then.

The underwhelming season put pressure on Rambo who was surpassed by younger receivers, Marvin Mims and Theo Wease production-wise, and included a Sooner roster that featured up-and-coming star, Jadon Haselwood. Rambo opted for a change of scenery and chose sunny Miami where he dominated throughout the season and served as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s most reliable target.

Rambo earned second team All-ACC honors and set school records for single-season receptions (79) and receiving yards (1,172). Rambo played in the East-West Shrine Bowl where he had two receptions for 23 yards on four targets, handled punt return duties, and also reportedly dominated drills and practices throughout the week.

Player Profile:

Rambo’s Arsenal of Weapons

Rambo’s final season of productivity speaks for itself but it was imperative that he have a bounce back year in 2021 after a down year at Oklahoma in 2020. That inconsistency may be a concern for scouts as he did still have some drops in 2021 after drop issues in 2020, which may be attributed to trying to catch with his body too often.

When he finds his groove, Rambo displays an unbelievable catch radius, contested catchability (meets ball at the high point), as well as incredible range in his route running. Competing against some of the draft’s best at the East-West Shrine Bowl, one scout, Cam Mellor, described Rambo as “unguardable” and “dominant all over the field.” The lengthy receiver also displayed experience on special teams as a punt returner and kick returner at Oklahoma. Rambo also has quality catch-and-run capabilities with his long strides.

During the draft process, Rambo has displayed no shortage of confidence as he stated he is the “best one here” during the NFL Combine and showed off a Texas Chainsaw Massacre tattoo on his calf and said it signifies that whatever DB is in front of him will get slayed.

While he exhibits high quality athleticism on the field, his testing numbers did not necessarily match his stellar production as he was in the lower third percentile in the 40-yard dash and jumps. That being said, his football IQ is high and he is able to find the soft spots in the defense through his route running and ability to adjust to throws. In spite of an advanced route running-ability, Rambo lined up almost exclusively on the outside but is not afraid to do the dirty work as a blocker despite having a leaner build (may be asked to pack on some strength).

Strengths/Positives

Body Control on full display with Ball Skills, Contested Catchability, and Tracking

Competitor: I’m the “best one here” at the NFL Combine

High Football IQ in his route running and separation

Special Teams Experience, as Punt Returner and Kick Returner

Single Season Canes’ Receptions and Receiving Yards Leader

Durable throughout college career injury-wise

Weaknesses/Negatives

Inconsistency at collegiate level

Drops were a Concern (catches with body often)

Slender Build may be concern against physical DBs, hovers around 170-180 pounds

Testing Numbers did not match athleticism on tape

Exclusively used as outside WR

Developmental Project

Best NFL Fits (5th-7th Round): Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

NFL Comparisons: Cedrick Wilson, Mario Manningham

Bottom Line:

Rambo’s bounceback 2021 season after an underwhelming 2020 campaign was much needed and his productivity as an all-time Cane is nothing to sneeze at. Rambo’s slender build and inconsistency in college may be questioned but his ball skills - catch radius, high point ball tracking, and range in route running - must be considered by all NFL teams.

He is likely a developmental project as he works to pack on good weight, improve his versatility, and catch reliability (drops), but is worth considering in this deep wide receiving class after the upper echelon of talent.

Draft Night Projection: (5th-7th Round)

6th Round to the Green Bay Packers: After the departure of Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers is clamoring for as much help as possible as far as complementary pieces. Rambo is rangy and would make for a fun target to watch in Green Bay by adjusting his body to haul in Rodgers’ intermediate-to-deep throws.