Breaking: Frank Gore retiring from NFL

Former Miami Hurricane Running Back Frank Gore is prepared to retire. Sources say that Gore is going to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers allowing him to retire with the club that he spent the majority of his career with. Expectations are swirling that Gore will join the front office of the 49ers sometime after retiring.

Gore was quoted as saying “We’re still trying to figure out when I’m going to do my one-day contract, to sign, do my retirement. I told Jed York that I always wanted to be a Niner, so we’re working on that right now, and then we’re going to also sit down with me and my agent to talk about me working in the front office. I love looking at talent, and I love evaluating talent, and I love ball. And they know that I know football players, what it’s supposed to take to be a football player.”

Gore was drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft, and he spent the first 10 years of his career in San Francisco. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets.

Gore rushed for exactly 16,000 rushing yards on 3,735 attempts (4.3 yards per attempt) with 100 Touchdowns (81 Rushing, 18 receiving, 1 fumble recovery) in his career. He has the third-most rushing yards in NFL history, and he should be a lock for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2027.

Who would have thought that the running back who would go on to become the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher from a 2001 Miami backfield that included Clinton Portis, Willis McGahee and Najee Davenport would turn out to be none other than Frank Gore. pic.twitter.com/B5VE0CZl3Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2022

Gore’s career far exceeded expectations, but all good things must come to an end… thankfully, he’s going out on his own terms.

