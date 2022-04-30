Georgia Tech 7, No.3 Miami 5: Four-run Fourth Inning Costs Hurricanes Saturday

The Miami Hurricanes lost 7-5 on Saturday afternoon against Georgia Tech. The loss means the Hurricanes have now lost four games in a row. Despite the loss the Hurricanes still lead the ACC Coastal Division with a 16-7 conference record, but both Virginia Tech (13-8 ACC) and Virginia (14-9 ACC) have reentered contention to win the division.

Georgia Tech took an early lead on Saturday, with a Kevin Parada home run in the bottom of the first inning, his second of the weekend. However, Miami responded with five runs across the next three innings.

In the top of the second inning a Zach Levenson one-out single and Mike Rosario single put a runner in scoring position for Miami. Henry Wallen walked to load the bases, and then CJ Kayfus was hit by a pitch to score the first run of the game for the Hurricanes. In the top of the third inning Maxwell Romero led off the inning with a solo home run. Dominic Pitelli then hit a one-out double to give the Hurricanes another opportunity to add a run, and Miami took advantage, with Pitelli scoring on a throwing error on a groundball. However, Georgia Tech responded with a run on an RBI-single in the bottom of the inning.

The top of the fourth inning saw the Hurricanes add to the lead yet again. Yohandy Morales hit a one-out single to bring Maxwell Romero to the plate, and for the second consecutive inning the Hurricanes catcher hit a home run to give Miami a 5-2 lead.

Georgia Tech again responded though, this time with a four-run rally that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead and the eventual win. The inning began with a Jadyn Jackson walk, and a single followed to put two runners on base. A double play put Miami one out away from getting out of the inning, but a hit-by-pitch and a walk loaded the bases. Another batter was hit by a pitch to score the first run of the inning, before a single and a throwing error allowed all three runners to score to give GT a 6-5 lead. Four straight batters reached base safely with two outs in the inning.

A double and a triple scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning for Georgia Tech to extend the lead to two. The Hurricanes brought the tying run to the plate in both the seventh and eighth innings, but were unable to tie the game.

On Sunday afternoon the Hurricanes will hope to avoid being swept for the first time this season. First pitch of the series finale is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Logan McGuire (3-2, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Losing Pitcher: Karson Ligon (5-3, 3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K)

Save: Zach Maxwell (3)