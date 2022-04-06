No.8 Miami 5, FGCU 2: Hurricanes Win Ninth Straight on Tuesday

The Miami Hurricanes won 5-2 against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Tuesday night to win their ninth consecutive game. The Hurricanes win brought them to 22-6 (10-2 ACC) on the season and meant they started one of their most important weeks of the season, with No.3 Virginia visiting Miami this weekend, with a win.

FGCU scored a run in the first inning to take an early lead. Brian Ellis led off the game with a single, and Ian Farrow followed with another single to put two runners on for the Eagles. Both runners advanced to scoring position on an error, and a sac-fly from Joe Kinker scored the first run of the game.

Miami responded in the bottom of the first. Edgardo Villegas walked to give the Hurricanes their first baserunner of the game, and a double from Yohandy Morales put two runners in scoring position. Maxwell Romero tied the game with an RBI-single before Jacob Burke followed with another single that gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead. Miami extended the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Gaby Gutierrez singled, advanced to third on a double from CJ Kayfus and scored on an RBI-groundout from Edgardo Villegas.

Both sides combined for just one run over the next three innings. FGCU scored the only run during that stretch on a solo home run from Luis Rodriguez that made the score 3-2.

The Hurricanes extended their lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth and eighth innings. In the bottom of the sixth inning Zach Levenson led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error, and reached third on a wild pitch. He eventually scored on an Edgardo Villegas RBI-single. In the bottom of the eighth a walk and a bunt single put runners on the corners for Miami, and a sac-fly from CJ Kayfus scored the Hurricanes’ fifth and final run of the game.

Meanwhile, on the mound, the Hurricanes bullpen was excellent. Miami’s relievers worked five scoreless innings on Tuesday night. The strong outing was finished by Andrew Walters, who struck out the side on 11 pitches to record his ninth save of 2022.

After the win Miami next plays another mid-week matchup on Wednesday night against FIU. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and a starting pitcher has not yet been announced for the game.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Jordan Dubberly (2-0, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

Losing Pitcher: Tyler Tipton (2-1, 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Save: Andrew Walters (9)