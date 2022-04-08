Freshman Miami LB arrested

Freshman LineBacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested in March on an alleged misdemeanor Battery charge.

UM’s initial statement on this situation:

“We are aware that University of Miami football student-athlete Deshawn Troutman was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department on March 22. He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

JUST IN: Miami Hurricanes LB Deshawn Troutman was recently arrested hours after one of the team’s spring practices.



Troutman is accused of punching his girlfriend all over her body, including her head, a senior law enforcement source tells me. pic.twitter.com/EOSj9c50wk — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 8, 2022

We’ll reserve judgement until all of the facts are known, and it is standard practice for a player facing legal issues to remain away from the team.

Troutman was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school and was expected to contribute this coming season.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.