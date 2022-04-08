 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Freshman Miami LB arrested

Deshawn Troutman was arrested in March on an alleged misdemeanor Battery charge

By KappaCane
NCAA Basketball: Florida State at Miami-Florida Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman LineBacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested in March on an alleged misdemeanor Battery charge.

UM’s initial statement on this situation:

“We are aware that University of Miami football student-athlete Deshawn Troutman was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department on March 22. He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

We’ll reserve judgement until all of the facts are known, and it is standard practice for a player facing legal issues to remain away from the team.

Troutman was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school and was expected to contribute this coming season.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

