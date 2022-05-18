FGCU 7, No.9 Miami 3: Hurricanes Lose Final Midweek Matchup of 2022

A 7-3 loss on Tuesday night finished off the Miami Hurricanes schedule of mid-week games in 2022. The Hurricanes are now 37-15 (18-9 ACC) this season, and will need to have a good weekend against Notre Dame after back-to-back losses in conference series and a three game losing streak.

FGCU got out to a quick start on Tuesday, with Brian Ellis hitting a lead off home run on the fourth pitch of the game to give the Eagles the lead almost immediately. Miami did respond to tie the game in the bottom of the inning though. Back-to-back singles from CJ Kayfus and Yohandy Morales, and a one-out hit-by-pitch, loaded the bases for Miami. With two outs, Dominic Pitelli was hit by a pitch to tie the game, but a groundout meant the Hurricanes stranded the bases loaded.

The third inning was similar to the first inning, with FGCU scoring a run to take the lead in the top of the inning before Miami tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Two singles put a runner in scoring position for FGCU with two outs, and Alejandro Rodriguez hit an RBI-single to make the score 2-1. Fortunately for Miami, Jacob Burke hit a 440 foot solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Miami took their first lead of the game. Zach Levenson hit a one-out single and advanced to second on a walk from Dorian Gonzalez. FGCU got the second out of the inning, but a clutch two-out RBI-single from Ariel Garcia put Miami ahead 3-2.

The Hurricanes got within six outs of a victory, but a four-run top of the eighth inning gave FGCU the win. Alejandro Figueredo led off the inning with a game-tying solo home run, and two straight batters reached afterwards to give the Eagles the chance to take the lead. Harrison Povey took advantage, hitting an RBI-double to give FGCU their first lead in the game since the top of the third inning. A walk loaded the bases after the double, and a balk scored the third run of the inning before a sac-fly scored the final run and made the score 6-3.

A Joe Kinker solo home run scored the final run of the game in the top of the ninth inning, and in the bottom of the inning the Hurricanes left two men on base after a strikeout ended the game. In total, Miami stranded 12 runners on base in Tuesday’s game while allowing 15 hits from FGCU to go along with three home runs.

The loss makes the path to the Hurricanes finishing the season as a Top 8 seed, and a Super-regional host in the NCAA Tournament, considerably more difficult. Miami will likely need a strong weekend against Notre Dame and an appearance in the semi-finals, and possibly even the championship game, of next week’s ACC Tournament to return to the top eight.

First pitch of the Hurricanes series against Notre Dame is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Miami remains in first place in the ACC heading into the weekend, but multiple teams remain in contention to win the conference, including Notre Dame.

Game Info

Winning Pitcher: Tyler Tipton (4-3, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

Losing Pitcher: Gage Ziehl (1-2, 0.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Save: None