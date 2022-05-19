Miami releases football camp schedules

Miami announced the Summer Camp Schedule for Mario Cristobal Football Camps today. The camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender).

“Develop your skills under the watchful eye of the University of Miami’s football staff led by Head Coach Mario Cristobal. This camp is a non-contact skill instruction camp designed to give you the same hands-on instruction, drills, and attention the Miami Hurricanes receive! “

Summer camps are a great way for the staff to meet and evaluate upcoming talent, and to continue building relationships with student athletes and their parents.

Individual Camp

Individual camp registration for June 15th, 2022 is priced at $60 per participant. Individual camp is open to rising 9th - 12th graders plus JUCO & transfers.

8:00 AM - Registration Opens

9:00 AM - Camp Begins

12:00 PM - Camp Concludes

**Please note - any camper currently attending a 4-year school MUST be in the Transfer Portal at the time of the camp to attend**

Specialists Camp

Specialists camp registration for June 3rd, 2022 is priced at $125 per participant. This camp is open to rising 9th - 12th graders plus JUCO & transfers.

“Come perfect your craft and compete against your peers under the watchful eye of the University of Miami’s Special Teams coaches and current special teams players! This camp will have skill instruction for Kickers, Punters, and Long Snappers.”

8:00 AM - Registration Opens

9:00 AM - Camp Begins

12:00 PM - Camp Concludes

**Please note - any camper currently attending a 4-year school MUST be in the Transfer Portal at the time of the camp to attend**

OL & DL Camp

OL & DL camp registration for June 4th or June 11th, 2022 is priced at $20 per participant. This camp is open to rising 9th - 12th graders plus JUCO & transfers.

“While the 7 on 7 camp is taking place, come learn from the very best Offensive and Defensive Line coaches in the country in beautiful Coral Gables. Learn and develop not only your technique and skillset, but also your understanding of what it takes to thrive in the trenches. 7 on 7 teams are encouraged to bring their Linemen to participate in the OL/DL camp but individuals are welcome to attend.”

8:00 AM - Registration Opens

9:00 AM - Camp Begins

12:00 PM - Camp Concludes

7 on 7 Team Camps

Come join the University of Miami Football coaches, staff, and players for our 2022 7 on 7 Team Camps. At our 7 on 7 camp, you will compete against other high school teams in a tournament format for a chance to bring your school a Miami Football 7 on 7 Championship. The tournament begins with pool play in the morning where seeding is determined. After lunch, teams face off in a single elimination tournament. All the action will take place on the University of Miami’s campus. Sign your team up and don’t miss out on this opportunity! The cost of this camp is $20 per camper.

Miami will have two 7 on 7 team camp dates this year:

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Teams interested in participating in 7 on 7 team camps, can email MarioCristobalCamps@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

Each coach will need to fill out a roster form for his/her team and each camper will need to complete an application. For registration paperwork, please CLICK HERE.

While the 7 on 7 tournament is taking place, they also have an OL & DL Camp taking place. Registration for those camps can be found HERE.

LEGENDS CAMP

Legends Camp is scheduled for June 25th, 2022 and registration info will be updated soon. The former camp was known as Paradise Camp.