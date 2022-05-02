Spring football recap of Miami’s schedule in ‘22

The spring football season is over for the Miami Hurricanes, and their opponents. Now all focus turns to the summer off-season program and preparing for the 2022 fall season ahead. Mario Cristobal has hit the transfer portal hard and will look to change out the roster quickly under the newer rules and guidelines over transfer players.

Miami has a tough non-Coastal schedule in ‘22, facing Clemson, Texas A&M, and rival Florida State. The Coastal slate could be tough if UNC and Pitt live up to their billing, but Duke, Virginia Tech, UVA, and Georgia Tech all look down heading into the season.

Let’s take a look at the ‘Canes 2022 opponents and their spring performances.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets held their spring game really early, all the way back on March 17th. The offense was the point of emphasis for Georgia Tech. GT has a new OC in Chip Long, and he’s trying to evaluated Jeff Sims.

My issue for Tech is how slow they look. There’s little straight line speed, or short-burst quickness in Atlanta right now. Some of that is the lack of Blue Chip players on the roster, and some is development from the strength and conditioning staff.

On defense, the Jackets improved in coverage from the previous three seasons. The defensive back coaches and starting DB’s are almost entirely turned over from ‘21.

My prediction of 3-9 stands after seeing the spring game.

Clemson joined FSU, UNC, Pitt and Texas A&M as Miami opponents in ‘22 that held their spring game on April 9th. The ACC Network was busy that weekend.

Clemson has to replace their OC and DC and attempt to find a starting quarterback between returning starter DJ Uiagalelei and hot shot freshman Cade Klubnik. Klubnik looked better than Uiagalelei in my opinion, however, the Tigers D-Line was dominant all day.

My 2022 Prediction of 11-1 and ACC Atlantic Champions might have slipped to 10-2 if Clemson can’t figure out the QB situation.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M held their spring game as one of many on Saturday, April 9th. The Aggies were trying to figure out who their starting QB will be, like many schools on Miami’s schedule are. One benefit for The U is that they have a sure thing in starting QB in Tyler Van Dyke.

My 2022 Prediction of 10-2...

UNC Tar Heels

North Carolina also held their game on 4/9. UNC has recruited really well under Mack Brown and it shows. QB Drake Maye looked really sharp against an improved defense. The Heels look quick and powerful. They’re going to have an improved season in ‘22 compared to ‘21.

WR Josh Downs looks like a go-to target for Maye this season. He caught two TD’s on 95 yards receiving. While OC Phil Longo is back for this season, there are new coordinators over kicking and defense.

My 2022 prediction of 8-4 might be 9-3 after the spring game.

So Mike Norvell has a football team in Tallahassee. The ‘Noles also played on April 9th for an evening spring game. FSU looks slightly improved but I think I over shot my 8-4 prediction. FSU is more likely to finish 6-6 and slip into a lower tier bowl game.

I just don’t see the high level talent to beat teams like Miami,

My 2022 prediction of 8-4 slides to 6-6.

Pitt Panthers

The last of the April 9th spring games was in Pittsburgh where Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers looked to replace Kenny Pickett at QB. Frank Cignetti Jr. picked up at OC where Mark Whipple left off. Pitt went deep early and hauled in some nice grabs.

I might’ve under appreciated what Narduzzi has going on at Pitt. I wasn’t a fan of his extension the day of, but after seeing the spring game, I think he actually has a consistent winner now at Pitt.

My 2022 prediction of 7-5 moves up to 8-4.

Along with Miami, the Hokies and Duke Blue Devils played their spring games on April 16th. The Hokies had a ton of the proverbial “juice” during their spring game. They looked good, but not great. Brent Pry is going to get Blacksburg straightened out but not just yet.

My 2022 Prediction of 7-5 stands.

Duke Blue Devils

Mike Elko is now in charge of the struggling Blue Devils. The highly touted DC will have a solid run game in Mateo Durant but whew their QB’s looked terrible in the spring game. They’re a mess. With a new S&C staff and a younger vibe they’ll improve but it is going to take time.

My 2022 Prediction of 2-10 is accurate.

UVA chose a late spring game, waiting all the way until April 23rd to put on their fan scrimmage. Tony Elliott’s first showing as a head coach... went. The offense looked terrible being stopped on 3rd and 4th and 1, plus interceptions, sacks, and errant throws or drops.

Coach Elliott has his work cut out for him shifting UVA from their high school offense into a more ‘pro style’ affair. The defense looks improved already from Bronco Mendenhall’s final showing in ‘21.

My 2022 Prediction was 7-5, I’m dropping that to 6-6.

The Wrap and Poll

Again, my ‘Canes prediction for ‘22 is 10-2 and ACC Coastal Champs. The biggest Coastal competitions will be with the Pitt Panthers and the UNC Tar Heels. Mario Cristobal will hit the transfer portal for the final 2-3 pieces of a good-but-not-great team for ‘22.

Which Coastal team looked most poised to give Miami a run for the division’s spot in the ACC Championship Game?