Game Times announced for 3 Miami Hurricanes Football Games

As we push toward the summer months, lots of announcements will be made to set the stage for the 2022 football season.

Along those lines, we have had a couple schedule announcements which firm up start times for Miami Hurricanes football games this fall.

The times for Miami’s first 3 games were announced on Thursday afternoon. Here they are:

Season Opener vs Bethune Cookman - September 3rd, 3:30pm

A mid-afternoon start for the beginning of the Cristobal era against an overmatched HBCU team who will get blown out during the game but entertain greatly during halftime.

Week 2 vs Southern Miss - September 10th, 12 noon

Miami faces off against Frank Gore.....Jr and the Golden Eagles at high noon. Gonna be a HOT one at the Rock that day.

Week 3 at Texas A&M - September 17th, 9pm Eastern (8pm local time)

The spotlight game of Miami’s non-conference scheduled gets a late window kick time. This is one of the best non-conference matchups in the country this year, and it’ll be a long day for those going to the game, or really anyone watching Miami after Dark? I’m with it.

Here’s the graphic of the schedule release from Miami:

Kickoff times are set for our first three games!



: https://t.co/y56gcdR9c1 pic.twitter.com/mzEda7xL39 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) May 26, 2022

Both the opener and week 2 games will be aired on the ACC Network. The primetime game at aTm will be aired on ESPN.

And there are PLENTY of games notes for all of those games (and the ones that haven’t had a kick time announced yet as well). But we’ll dive into those as we go through the summer.

Mark your calendars now. We’re one step closer to football season.

Go Canes