Samuel Bruce’s Celebration of Life Services Set

The family of Sam Bruce has posted the following information on Instagram regarding his funeral services:
“We would like to thank you all for the outpour of love and support during this very challenging time. The family will be accepting pictures, videos of Sam, and personal messages about his impact in your life. These memories will not only be momentous of how much Sam was loved, but also be considered for use during this week’s memorial services.
Please send all items to samborghini06@gmail.com”
Samuel Bruce’s Celebration of Life Services are as follows:
Memorial Ceremony/Balloon Release
Thursday, May 5
6PM-9PM
Lauderhill Sports Park
7500 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33313
Black and Slime Green Balloons
Viewing
Friday, May 6
2PM-8PM
Redeeming Word Christian Center
2800 Prospect Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Funeral Service/Repast
Saturday, May 7
10AM
Redeeming Word Christian Center
2800 Prospect Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Black and Slime Green Color Scheme
Loading comments...