Samuel Bruce’s Celebration of Life Services Set

The family of Sam Bruce has posted the following information on Instagram regarding his funeral services:

“We would like to thank you all for the outpour of love and support during this very challenging time. The family will be accepting pictures, videos of Sam, and personal messages about his impact in your life. These memories will not only be momentous of how much Sam was loved, but also be considered for use during this week’s memorial services.

Please send all items to samborghini06@gmail.com”

Samuel Bruce’s Celebration of Life Services are as follows:

Memorial Ceremony/Balloon Release

Thursday, May 5

6PM-9PM

Lauderhill Sports Park

7500 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Black and Slime Green Balloons

Viewing

Friday, May 6

2PM-8PM

Redeeming Word Christian Center

2800 Prospect Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Funeral Service/Repast

Saturday, May 7

10AM

Redeeming Word Christian Center

2800 Prospect Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Black and Slime Green Color Scheme