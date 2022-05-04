Mr. Ruiz, Please Get Jordan Addison!

Throughout spring ball, the one position I was truly worried about was wide receiver due to Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley making their way to the NFL. I was worried before the game, and even more worried after. With Miami, most likely, having one more season of truly elite quarterback play from Tyler Van Dyke paired with a run-first offense that brings the defense up for deep shots, having inconsistent WR play is something the ‘Canes cannot afford.

Now, former Pitt WR and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. While NIL is the major player in his move, an immense need at WR1 also makes the fit at Miami seem extremely realistic. The former Panther had an amazing 2021, reeling in 100 catches for 1593 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to winning the award for being the best wide receiver in the nation. The 6’0, 175 pound receiver would step in and be TVD’s No. 1 WR immediately and could push for a repeat of the Biletnikoff. The TVD x JA pairing would be one of the most elite in college football, and would make the ‘Canes ACC favorites. He would give the ‘Canes a truly elite WR for the first time since Ahmmon Richards.

Addison ranks as the No. 5 overall transfer according to 247. A crisp route runner, Addison also excels at creating separation and running after the catch. He is one of the most complete WRs in the nation. In Josh Gattis’ scheme, he would be utilized perfectly. In the Spring Game, Gattis found ways to get the ball into his playmakers’ hands with ease and also fabricate 1-on-1 matchups for his wideouts. We also saw TVD have some amazing throws that ended up incomplete. Addison would surely solve this issue, and allow the WRs behind him to have less pressure on them.

#AddisonToTheU?

While Miami will be competing against almost every school in the nation for the Biletnikoff winner, NIL and situation give Miami a different look than some of the other teams. The ‘Canes are in competition with USC, Texas and all of the other blue bloods in college football, but Miami has something that not every team has. An elite QB paired with an opening at WR1. In my opinion, Miami is the best landing spot for him due to that. Only time will tell if he feels that way as well, but for now, Mr. Ruiz, please give him a reason to become a Miami Hurricane. #AddisonToTheU