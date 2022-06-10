Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Radar: Official Visit Preview June 10th

Welcome back to another Official Visit weekend, Canes fans! Top prospects from around the country will again descend on Coral Gables, and locations all over the CFB landscape.

We’ve already seen some changes (additions) to the group for this week, so it should be interesting to see where/how Cristobal and company continue to build this class as they reshape the roster.

With no further ado, let’s look at the players coming to Coral Gables (and some going elsewhere) this weekend. REMINDER: recruiting is a fluid situation, so changes to the list can happen, and unofficial visitors — players paying their own way to Miami to visit campus and interact with coaches, players, and other recruits — can happen as well. The named players are expect to attend as official visitors.

Official Visitors

Katy (TX) Paetow 5-star DL David Hicks. Fresh off a visit to Michigan State, Hicks Jr will take a trip to Coral Gables to check out the Canes. He’s already visited Miami unofficially, so this visit means that the game is actually afoot. Not saying he’s certainly coming here, but a return visit is unquestionably positive for the Canes.

Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic 4-star DL Sydir Mitchell. A massive 6’5” 335lb DT, Mitchell is the latest player to join this list for this weekend’s OVs. Miami has seldom had a player of Mitchell’s size, but he’s incredibly skilled as well. He’s previously visited Georgia and Texas A&M, so this is a highly-contested recruitment, to say the least.

Owings Mill (MD) McDonough School 3-star OL Antonio Tripp. The lone Miami-commit visiting this weekend, Tripp is a versatile interior lineman and a vocal leader of this small (5 players at the time of this article) class for Miami. He’ll try to get other guys to join him on the commit list, while hopefully having an experience that will solidify his commitment as well.

Cypress (TX) Bridgeland 3-star TE Reid Mikeska. A big bodied TE listed at 6’5.5” 233lb with a frame to keep growing, Mikeska is the kind of in-line player who could easily complement 2022 signee Jaleel Skinner at TE on the Canes’ roster. Getting his commitment won’t be easy, however, with Clemson, Oklahoma, and Florida also involved here.

Culver (IN) Loomis Chaffee School 3-star TE Jackson Carver. A HS teammate of one of last week’s vistors — OT Olaus Alinen — Carver is another big bodied, in-line TE prospect. He’s thinner at present than Mikeska at 6’6” 220lbs, but also has a frame to add weight. Miami would like to pull both players, hence the visits. Iowa, a team with a very solid track record producing TE’s over the last 20 years, is slated to get Carver on campus for an OV in a couple weeks.

Acworth (GA) Kennesaw Mountain 3-star OL Connor Lew. A 6’3” 280lb lineman, Lew’s recruitment outpaces his ranking for sure. With visits to Clemson and Georgia surrounding this weekend’s visit to Miami, Lew is a player with plenty of skills....and options.

JUCO WR Colbie Young. A reclassified JUCO player with 3 years of eligibility, the big bodied — 6’4” 220lbs — Young could be joining the Canes for THIS YEAR’S season. He’ll visit starting Monday.

Away Games

While Miami is hosting prospects here, other teams are getting players on their campuses as well. Here’s a quick list of some visits elsewhere to note.

5-star DE Jayden Wayne - LSU. Wayne visited Michigan State last weekend.

5-star OT Francis Mauigoa - Alabama

5-star S Joenel Aguero - Georgia.

4-star LB Malik Bryant - Florida.

4-star OL Payton Kirkland - Florida. Kirkland visited Oklahoma last weekend.

4-star DL Darron Reed - LSU.

4-star ATH Collins Acheampong - Michigan. Acheampong visited LSU last weekend.

4-star ATH Jaxon Howard - Minnesota.

4-star OL Monroe Freeling - Notre Dame.

3-star OL Logan Howland - Michigan. Howland visited Oklahoma last weekend.

4-star John Walker - Michigan. Walker visited UCF last weekend.

4-tar TE Riley Williams - Ohio State.

4-star S Jayden Bonsu - Michigan State. Bonsu visited Miami last weekend.

4-star OL Olaus Alinen - Alabama. Alinen visited Miami last weekend, and stayed in the area with his family through the week, as well.

4-star ATH Robert Stafford - Kentucky.

4-star OL Madden Sanker - Arkansas.

3-star OL Tommy Kinsler - Rutgers.

Several other targets are skipping visits this weekend to play in a 7v7 tournament in Las Vegas. That’s why some names you may be looking for are missing.

And with that, the table is set for the second major Official Visit weekend of the year. And with it, we bring back the OV weekend poll, and we’ll be watching the movement unfold for Miami and others in the weeks and months to come.

Poll Over/Under: 0.5 How many commitments does Miami get this weekend? Under (0)

Over (1)

Way Over (2+) vote view results 65% Under (0) (31 votes)

27% Over (1) (13 votes)

6% Way Over (2+) (3 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

That’s it for today. Happy recruiting, everyone!

