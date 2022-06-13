A New Big 3 in Miami

After a surprising Elite Eight appearance, the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team lost key veteran contributors. Now, the ‘Canes have reloaded, getting a key starter back and bringing in two of the best transfers in the country. These three players form one of the best trios in the NCAA, and set the ‘Canes up for a return to the NCAA Tournament. Who are these players, and how will they fit together?

Nijel Pack, Guard

Nijel Pack ranked as the No. 4 overall transfer in the country according to 247Sports, and makes his way to Miami with three years of eligibility remaining. Pack is one of the best scorers in the country, and possesses an unreal perimeter shot. The K-State transfer averaged an efficient 17.4 points per game on 45.5% from the field, 43.6% from three and 84.5% from the line. The Big 12’s Most Improved Player in 2021, Pack is one of the best true scorers in the nation. The elite shooter can knock down contested shots with the best of them. Pack will be one of the ‘Canes leading scorers and should bring life to the 183rd ranked three-point offense in 2021 (33.9%).

Isaiah Wong, Guard

Isaiah Wong returns to Miami after a wild fiasco with two years of eligibility remaining. Wong is one of the most gifted scorers in all of college basketball, averaging 17.1 points (2020) and 15.3 points (2021) per game throughout the last two seasons. While he can be inconsistent at times, the returning guard has the potential to explode, scoring at least 20 points 21 times in the last two years. In the NCAA Tournament, Wong scored 22 and 21 points respectively in the first two rounds. An experienced scorer that can get it done when it matters most, Wong should take another step forward in his fourth season as a ‘Cane, and his play should elevate Miami to a true contender.

Norchad Omier, Power Forward

Norchad Omier transfers to Miami with three years of eligibility remaining, and was ranked as the No. 30 overall transfer and No. 6 power forward. In 2021, Omier averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. The Arkansas State transfer brings a different type of skillset to Miami than the ‘Canes are used to. Omier, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, will be the ‘Canes rim protector and a serviceable inside scorer for the offense. It’s been a while since Miami has had a dominant defensive big, and now, they have one once again. While it remains to be seen how the non-three-point shooting Omier will fit in the offense, his talent is undeniable and will undoubtedly make the ‘Canes a better team.

How Will They Fit?

Pack, Wong and Omier form one of the most talented trios in the entire country. The three stars have a rare blend of shooting, slashing and defending that can make the ‘Canes one of the hardest teams to beat in the NCAA. Pack’s three-point shooting paired with Wong’s slashing ability make for one of the most explosive backcourts in the nation. Then, adding in the lob threat of Omier gives the ‘Canes an entirely new dimension to the offense. Miami’s Big 3 cumulatively averaged 50.6 points per game, and should be able to work off each other and score more points than previously. Having three star players that all have the potential to average at least 15 points per game is an interesting dynamic that will do wonders for Miami. Can the Big 3 lead the ‘Canes to the promised land? On paper, it looks possible, but only time will tell how the stars play together come the regular season.