Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Radar: Official Visit Preview June 24th

Welcome back to another Official Visit weekend, Canes fans! Top prospects from around the country will again descend on Coral Gables, and locations all over the CFB landscape.

We’ve already seen some changes (additions) to the group for this week, so it should be interesting to see where/how Cristobal and company continue to build this class as they reshape the roster.

With no further ado, let’s look at the players coming to Coral Gables (and some going elsewhere) this weekend. REMINDER: recruiting is a fluid situation, so changes to the list can happen, and unofficial visitors — players paying their own way to Miami to visit campus and interact with coaches, players, and other recruits — can happen as well. The named players are expect to attend as official visitors.

Official Visitors

Washington (DC) Archbishop Carroll 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor. One of the most dynamic athletes in the country, Harbor will make his first official visit this weekend as he travels to Coral Gables. The 6’5” 225lb Harbor could star at EDGE or TE with his blend of physicality and skill. He also has remarkable speed; Harbor is one of the best and fastest sprinters in the country. This is his 2nd visit to Miami, so the game is afoot here. But this is only Harbor’s first OV, so patience, friends. This recruitment is going to take a while to get fully sorted.

Braintree (MA) Thayer Academy 5-star OT Samson Okunlola. A massive OT prospect at 6’5” 305lbs, Okunlola has his pick of elite CFB programs to make his commitment. Miami obviously needs depth and talent along the lines and Okunlola, the #3 OT Nationally in this class, would be a massive addition to the roster. He took visits to Michigan State and Alabama the last 2 weeks, so pulling this elite player won’t be easy.

Danvers (MA) St. John’s Prep 5-star S Joenel Aguero. Formerly at IMG Academy, Aguero returns home to Massachusetts for his senior year. An athletic talent with a variety of skills, the 6’0” 195lb Safety has named Miami in his final 4, along with Florida, Georgia, and Ohio State. Aguero has visited the other 3 finalists over the past few weeks, and will cap his tour schedule in the Gables then take time to decide his collegiate destination before his scheduled commitment on July 23rd.

Orlando (FL) Jones 4-star LB Malik Bryant. A big LB in the mold of SEC ‘backers, Bryant would add the kind of physicality at the position Miami has been sorely lacking. 6’2” 235lbs and well built, Bryant is at the top of the list for this key position. He, like Aguero, will announce his college choice on July 23rd, and Alabama, Florida, and Maryland are Miami’s biggest competition at this moment.

Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 4-star OT Monroe Freeling. Oh look, another blue chip lineman! The 6’7” 283lb Freeling is yet another player that Miami would love to add to the OL group. The top-rated player in the State of South Carolina, Freeling is also considering Florida and Notre Dame, two schools he’s visited during this open period in the month of June.

Minneapolis (MN) Robbinsdale Cooper 4-star ATH/EDGE Jaxon Howard. The 6’4” 245lb Howard plays both ways in HS, but figures to stick around on defense in college. Several big time teams have brought him on campus for visits, local Minnesota, Michigan, and LSU. Howard has a scheduled commitment date of July 1st, so this last visit will be key for Miami to make an impression before Howard decides his college destination.

Miami (FL) Edison 4-star WR Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph. A former Clemson commit, the 5’8” 170lb speedster is a player Miami would LOVE to add to this class. Speed in space is the name of Joseph’s game, and boy, that game is good. Louisville, where he visited last weekend, is pushing hard. But Joseph took multiple visits to Miami while committed to Clemson (ye olde “Secret visits”), so there’s plenty of interest here. Time to close.

Frisco (TX) Lone Star 4-star CB Jaylon Braxton. A Michigan State commit, Braxton is a skilled corner that Miami is recruiting in this class. A multi-sport athlete (track), Braxton has skills on both sides of the ball (he was his district’s 2-way player of the year). He could be a quality add down the line, but, honestly, I’m struggling to understand why we’re bringing him in for an OV. But hey. Maybe we’ll see?

Anaheim (CA) Fairmount Preparatory Academy 4-star ATH Collins Acheampong. A jumbo athlete at 6’7” 245lbs, Acheampong profiles as an EDGE rusher at the college level. Michigan is the presumed leader here, but LSU and Miami (duh) are not going down without a fight.

Cartersville (GA) 3-star OL Jonathan Cline. A talented interior lineman from the same HS where Trevor Lawrence once starred — a school whose nickname is the Hurricanes, btw — Cline will make his way to the Gables this weekend. East Carolina and Memphis have previously gotten Cline on campus. Miami probably wants him at Center, which is really the only thing that makes sense. But I’m gonna trust Cristobal and Mirabal at their Evals here and watch them work.

Ocala (FL) Trinity Catholic 3-star OT Tommy Kinsler. A week after an OV to Florida — an OV which led to him committing to the Gators — Kinsler is scheduled to visit Coral Gables this weekend. He’s got game and is probably a bit better than his ranking, but Miami has several other higher rated players at this position they’re chasing, even players visiting this weekend (like Okunlola and Freeling, for example). Still, Kinsler is on the list, so here we are.

Away Games

While Miami is hosting prospects here, other teams are getting players on their campuses as well. Here’s a quick list of some visits elsewhere to note.

Nah. Not this week. I was up late writing this piece and had to get up early for the secret day job. No Away Games list this week. Sorry, but it be like that sometimes.

And with that, the table is set for the final major Official Visit weekend of the June open period. And with it, we bring back the OV weekend poll, and we’ll be watching the movement unfold for Miami and others in the weeks and months to come.

Things are heating up. Let’s see how hot it gets.

Go Canes