2022 Miami Hurricanes player preview: Andres Borregales

Andres Borregales returns to the Miami Hurricanes football team for his sophomore season in 2022. Last year’s All-ACC Honorable Mention kicker had a stellar season as a true freshman: 17 for 21 on field goals, a perfect 45 for 45 on extra points, and an average of 59.8 yards on kickoffs, with 37 touchbacks.

His 55-yard field goal vs Michigan State tied a school record. Borregales also converted a career-high four field goals in the season finale at Duke. My favorite statistic was Borregales making 5 for 6 field goals from 40 yards or longer. All Miami fans want to see as many touchdowns as possible, but it is nice to know we have a guy that, so far, has accuracy from long distance.

2022 season

Borregales enters the year as the All-ACC Second Team kicker. Paired with preseason All-ACC First Team punter Lou Hedley, the Canes have legitimate weapons in the kicking game. These two could easily be the difference in multiple contests this season.

Miami’s 2022 schedule should show us how Borregales performs in both hostile environments and rivalry games: at Texas A&M, at Clemson, at Virginia Tech, plus home games vs UNC, FSU, and Pitt. Borregales will no doubt have some big-game experience after the 2022 season. Let’s hope he handles it well and becomes the game changer he is expected to be.

Miami kicker Andres Borregales prior to scoring game-winning kick: “Mostly everybody was giving me the quiet treatment on the field, except for Avery Huff, who said he had the trust in me.” — Wyatt Kopelman (@Wyatt_Kopelman) September 12, 2021

If he continues his current trajectory, Borregales should be a serious contender for the Lou Groza Award, especially during his junior and senior seasons. Sadly, given how few deserving Canes have won awards over the last thirty-plus years, I’d be surprised if he actually receives any hardware. But you know what? That’s fine. We’re used to it. If Andres Borregales makes his clutch kicks his next three years, mixed with some team success, he could end up being a top kicker in Miami Hurricane history.

2022 prediction: 25 for 30 on field goals, 52 for 52 on extra points, All-ACC Second Team.

GO CANES!