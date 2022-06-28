The 2023 ACC schedule change has been revealed

The ACC has agreed to a new scheduling model from 2023-2026 that eliminates divisions and fits each team with three set rivals and a rotating home and away from the other 10 ACC teams over four seasons.

In 2023, the ACC will adopt a 3-5-5 football scheduling model and all 14 schools will compete in one division.



Teams will play 3 primary opponents annually + face the other 10 teams twice during the 4-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.



: https://t.co/7cvsuH48j3 pic.twitter.com/ne5TjwtfYd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) June 28, 2022

Back in May I made a case for Miami’s third team, because I was all but certain the ‘Canes would be facing Florida State and Virginia Tech as their “rival” locks. However, it looks like I was wrong.

The FSU Seminoles are one of Miami’s rivals, so I was half right. Miami’s other rivals are Louisville and Boston College. On the poll we ran on SOTU here is what the fans wanted:

UNC and Pitt outweighed Boston College and far outweighed Louisville per our SOTU poll. Virginia Tech, however, was teamed with Pitt, UVA and Wake Forest. UNC landed Duke, NC State and UVA. Pitt has been grouped with BC, Syracuse, and Va Tech.

Instead, Miami has been grouped with Boston College (16% of the vote) and Louisville (2%). Miami is 11-3-1 against the Cardinals, including a two game winning streak. Against BC, Miami 24-6 all-time, but the Eagles have a one game win streak.

Easiest groupings

At present time, UNC and Wake Forest have the easiest groupings. The Tar Heels will face off with Duke, NC State and UVA. Duke hasn’t won 10+ games since 2013. NCSU hasn’t won 10+ since 2002 under Chuck Amato, and UVA hasn’t won 10+ since 1989.

The Demon Deacons grouping consists of Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets haven’t won 10+ since 2014 under Paul Johnson, while the Hokies haven’t won 10+ since 2016, and before that it was back to 2011 under Frank Beamer.

Miami’s grouping isn’t exactly a “wounders row” as The Solid Verbal has coined about meh schedules. BC hasn’t won 10+ games in a season since 2007 under Jeff Jagodzinski and new AD Blake James doesn’t strike institutional fear in the heart. I assume that the Eagles will lose Jeff Hafley as head coach some time soon.

Florida State hasn’t had a winning season since 2017, and the ‘Noles haven’t had a 10+ win season since 2016 under current Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. Louisville and head coach Scott Satterfield might be finally settling into each other. Coach Satt flirted with the South Carolina job, but the Cards haven’t won 10+ since 2013, in the American Athletic Conference, with Charlie Strong as head coach.

Upcoming conference opponents

2023 season:

2024 season:

2025 season:

2026 season:

So what say you?

Ok y’all, use the comment section to discuss the groupings. What do you think of Miami’s? Which school has the easiest grouping? What about the four future schedules?