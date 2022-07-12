10 Best Receiving Performances of Last 10 Seasons

Over the past 10 seasons, the Miami Hurricanes have had ups and downs at the receiver position. Since 2012, six wide receivers have been selected in the NFL Draft out of the University of Miami, with another possibly joining that list in 2022.

With the history of legendary pass-catchers, the Hurricanes have been putting up great receiving numbers in the last 10 seasons, including four of the top 10 performances in school history for yards in a single game.

Even though the wide receiver room has question marks heading into the 2022 season with the loss of Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley, quarterback play has helped these players put up big numbers. And with Tyler Van Dyke behind center, it is possible someone could join this list in the near future.

10) Rashawn Scott vs Nebraska, 2015

9 Catches, 151 Yards

151 days until Canes Football.



Rashawn Scott went for 151 against Nebraska in 2015 on his way to leading the squad in receiving (rec, yards, and TDs) for the year. He had an up and down career, but showed major flashes during his final campaign with Kaaya at QB.#CanesCountdown pic.twitter.com/HlutIjaMdS — Canes Legacy (@CanesLegacy) April 7, 2020

Rashawn Scott had his second 100-yard performance in the first three games of the season, helping the Hurricanes begin the 2015 season with a 3-0 record.

Scott’s 151-yard performance on nine catches was the second-best game of his career, leading the team in both of those categories in this game against Nebraska, but also on the season.

Even though Scott didn’t catch any touchdowns in this game, he was the favorite target of quarterback Brad Kaaya.

9) Mike Harley vs NC State, 2020

9 Catches, 153 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Just a game after setting a career-high in receptions and yards, Mike Harley put up another great performance against NC State. Harley caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King early in the second quarter to give the Hurricanes a seven-point lead.

Of his nine receptions for 153 yards, none were bigger than his final catch of the game. With two minutes and 43 seconds remaining in the game and Miami trailing by four points, Harley caught a 10-yard slant, broke an ankle tackle, and outran the rest of the defense to score a 54-yard touchdown. The score gave them a three-point lead that they would hold onto for their third-straight win.

8) Charleston Rambo vs Michigan State, 2021

12 Catches, 156 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

After transferring from Oklahoma, Charleston Rambo quickly made his presence felt. In his third game with the Hurricanes, Rambo tied a program-record with 12 receptions against Michigan State while picking up 156 yards and two touchdowns.

D'Eriq King finds Charleston Rambo to draw first blood for the Miami offense!



The Hurricanes (-6.5) lead Michigan State, 7-3.



Rambo Over 44.5 rec yds #GoGreen | #ItsAllAboutTheUpic.twitter.com/BKY6QtP3YR — TwinSpires Sportsbook (@TS_Sportsbook) September 18, 2021

He caught his first touchdown in orange and green from three yards out when King rolled out and found him in the back of the endzone less than five minutes into the game.

D’Eriq King threads the needle to Charleston Rambo for the TD. The King to Rambo connection has been great for Miami.



MICHIGAN STATE 17

MIAMI 14 pic.twitter.com/mfqIYjtayB — #RapidReplay (@RapidReplays) September 18, 2021

Late in the third quarter and trailing 17-7, King found Rambo in the endzone once again for his second of the game. The 156-yard performance was the first of six 100-yard games during his historic 2021 season. He also had at least seven catches in seven of 12 games.

7) Mike Harley vs Virginia, 2020

10 Catches, 170 Yards, 1 Touchdown

In his fourth season with the program, Mike Harley had a career game against the Virginia Cavaliers, catching what was then his career-high 10 passes for 170 yards and a score.

#11 Miami a pris les commandes du match face à Virginia dès le 2ème jeu du 1er QT sur cette passe de TD de 43 yards de QB D'Eriq King pour WR Mike Harley Jr. pic.twitter.com/y8OmXkYZEb — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) October 25, 2020

Harley opened the first of three 100-yard games during the 2020 season with a 43-yard touchdown less than 30 seconds into the game. Each score of the game was important with the final score ending 19-14 in favor of Miami.

6) Allen Hurns vs Pittsburgh, 2013

9 Catches, 173 Yards

Although Stacy Coley stole the show in a late-season game against Pittsburgh, Allen Hurnsput up one of the best games by a Miami receiver in school history.

Coley recorded three touchdowns, but Hurns accounted for over half of quarterback Stephen Morris’ 296 passing yards. Hurns averaged 19.2 yards per catch for a total of 173 yards to close out the 2013 regular season with over 1,100 yards. He would catch two passes for 24 yards in the bowl game to break Leonard Hankerson’s three-year-old record for receiving yards in a season with 1,162.

5) Rashawn Scott, vs NC State, 2012

6 Catches, 180 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

In the best passing game in school history, Scott was one of two receivers to not only go over 100 yards but also reach 180 yards. Stephen Morris broke the school record for passing yards in a game against NC State with 566 yards and five touchdowns.

Rashawn Scott caught six passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns but was the second-most notable receiver of the game. His biggest play of the game was a 76-yard touchdown with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Scott’s second touchdown of the game was about halfway through the fourth quarter, giving Miami a two-score lead. The touchdown would prove to be huge in a game that would come down to the final play.

4) Phillip Dorsett vs Georgia Tech, 2012

9 Catches, 184 Yards, One Touchdown

After recording just 147 yards and one touchdown during his freshman season, Phillip Dorsett outdid that in just one game early during his sophomore season. In the fourth game of the 2012 season, Dorsett caught nine passes for 184 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Tech.

Just 54 seconds into the game, Dorsett caught his first touchdown of the season on a 65-yard pass from Morris. Dorsett’s ability to stretch the field not only helped him produce but gave Morris and running back Mike James plenty of room to operate and come back from down 17 points late in the second quarter.

His big-play ability also continued to be extremely useful for the rest of his career as the rest of this list proves.

3) Phillip Dorset vs NC State, 2014

7 Catches, 191 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Just a week after racking up 184 yards, Dorsett had one of the biggest games in school history. The entire Hurricanes’ offense was on fire with Morris breaking not just the school record, but the entire ACC record for passing yards in a game. Both Dorsett and Scott had at least 180 receiving yards, while Allen Hurns and Mike James each had over 50 receiving yards.

Another stat in the record book for 121 days out: Phil Dorsett’s 121 career catches as a Hurricane. The deep threat had one of his best games (192 and 2 TDs) at UM in 2012 against NC State,a game that featured him catching Stephen Morris’s game winning, last second bomb. pic.twitter.com/9BGQJCFcOT — Canes Legacy (@CanesLegacy) May 7, 2020

Dorsett caught a 24-yard touchdown with seven minutes left in the first quarter to give Miami a double-digit lead. And though he had multiple big plays, the biggest of his career came late in the fourth quarter.

After NC State hit a game-tying 50-yard field goal, Miami got the ball back with a chance to win the game with less than two minutes remaining.

The Stephen Morris miracle pic.twitter.com/2pqmnBmDxg — Marsh Cristobal (@hurricanesmarsh) July 11, 2019

Morris was able to shake a pass rusher and find Dorsett once again behind the defense with just 19 seconds remaining for a 62-yard bomb to take the lead for good.

2) Phillip Dorsett vs Arkansas State, 2014

4 Catches, 201 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Sept. 14, 2014.



A single player’s performance is what stands out for today’s date, with Phil Dorsett putting up 201 yards receiving on Arkansas State. It was just the third ever 200 yard receiving game in Miami history. #DailyCanesHistory pic.twitter.com/2nE4oSR4IA — Canes Legacy (@CanesLegacy) September 13, 2021

It only took Phillip Dorsett four catches against Arkansas State to put up the third 200-yard receiving performance in school history.

Dorsett affected the game like he was in a video game on easy mode from the start. On the first offensive drive for the ‘Canes, Brad Kaaya hit the speedster for a 63-yard touchdown. On the following drive, Kaaya once again found Dorsett, this time for 51 yards stumbling down to the 18-yard line.

The third drive had Dorsett catching his only pass that didn’t go for at least 50 yards, this one for just 24 yards. But his final catch was a four-yard hitch route that he made one defender miss on, and then breezed by the rest of the defense for another 63-yard touchdown.

1) Charleston Rambo vs. Georgia Tech, 2021

7 Catches, 210 Yards, 1 Touchdown

En route to setting multiple receiving records in his one season as a Hurricane, Charleston Rambo had a lot of great games. But none were better than in the ninth game of the season against Georgia Tech when he had the fourth 200-yard receiving performance in program history.

He got off to a good start, catching a 35-yard touchdown pass from Van Dyke. On the following drive, he had another big play, going for 37 yards but fumbling the ball on the play. He would also have another 44-yard reception before halftime.

The second half began with a bang with Rambo going for 60 yards on the first play from scrimmage, putting Miami in a position to score a go-ahead touchdown.

Rambo would finish the game with 210 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. His yardage total is the second-highest total in program history and the highest since 1984 when Eddie Brown had 220 yards against Boston College.

The transfer from Oklahoma finished the season with 79 catches for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns. The reception and yard totals were both program records for a single season.