2022 Miami Hurricanes player preview: Thomas Davis

Thomas Davis is an edge rusher in the Miami Hurricanes new odd front defense under Kevin Steele. Davis, from Lowndes High School in Georgia, is a former consensus three-star prospect per 247 Sports.

At six-two, 220 pounds, Davis looks to play an outside linebacker and rush specialist type of role. He won’t be a true ‘hand down’ defensive end at 220. Davis redshirted in ‘21 due to injury and doesn’t hold the stat sheet to assess of the more veteran players. But he did get plenty of burn in his no. 95 jersey in the spring game.

Strengths: Speed. Davis clearly has the speed to get to the QB, and to track down plays from behind- two key skills needed for an edge rusher in an odd front.

Areas for improvement: That said, Davis needs to refine his pass rushing moves and technique in order to get to the QB more consistently at the Power 5 level.

Also, Peak power at the point of attack. Davis had some plays in the spring where he could jam up and hold his own against TE’s but not against OT’s. At the ‘buck’ type of position he’s playing, he’ll have to be able to punch, jam, and ride-and-read guys that are larger than he is.

Prediction: 20 tackles, 3 TFL’s 2 sacks.