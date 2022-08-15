Recruiting Update - Canes Find Their Center of the Future

It’s been two weeks since our last update and there are a few developments to share. Miami landed another key offensive line prospect, missed on a few commitments, and a five star prospect announced his decision date.

Miami Lands Their Center of the Future

Connor Lew, IOL

2023 All-American Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) has committed to the University of Miami. #GoCanes#AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/qszAhG9hs7 — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) August 5, 2022

Miami came on strong and beat out Auburn, Clemson, and Georgia to land Lew, a player most consider a top 10 center prospect in next year’s class. Recruiting services have him as either a 3 or 4 star prospect. He’s a smart, high school All-American caliber player that could become elite with some time in the training room. This is another big pick up for Coach Cristobal, who continues making progress towards rebuilding the Canes offensive line.

Welcome to the U Connor!

Canes Miss on a Few Others

Cedric Baxter, Jr., RB - one of the least surprising decisions was Baxter Jr. who was trending strong towards Texas and ultimately committed to the Longhorns. He’s an elite RB prospect, but this is also one of Miami’s deeper positions.

Jaden Bonsu, S - For awhile it seemed like Bonsu was coming to Miami, but on August 14th Bonsu picked Ohio State over Miami, Penn State, and Michigan State. Bonsu passing on Miami leaves the Hurricanes still looking for a safety commit in this class.

William Fowles, WR - Recruiting gurus thought Fowles, out of Dade Christian Academy in Hialeah, was deciding between Miami and FSU. So it was a bit of a surprise when the four star WR committed to Louisville on Sunday. Miami already has two WR commits this class, and it would have been nice to add Fowles’ big body to the WR room, but there are also quite a few elite WR prospects still out there. One of which will be making his decision next month.

Stanquan Clark, LB - Clark, a four star LB out of Miami Central, also announced that he’s heading to Louisville. While Miami was a finalist for Clark, this felt like a battle between Louisville and NC State. Sunday was an irritatingly big day for the Cardinals who snagged two prospects out of Miami-Dade County that had the Canes as a finalist.

A 5 Star Prospect Announces His Commitment Date

Hykeem Williams, WR - September 23

This would be huge for Miami. Williams has five stars from Rivals, and four stars from 247 and ESPN. All three have him as a Top 30 prospect in the nation. He’d be the Canes top rated WR recruit should he commit. Miami is the hometown school, but Texas A&M is thought to be in the lead for his pledge. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, and Pitt are his other finalists. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Williams announced he’d make his decision one week after the Canes and the Aggies face off.