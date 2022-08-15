Miami Hurricanes Ranked 16th in AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

The AP preseason top 25 college football poll was released Monday and Miami opens the season ranked as the No. 16 team in the nation. Miami finished last year unranked after finishing 7-5 in the last year under the Manny Diaz regime.

Some Miami Hurricanes scrimmage notes via 247



• Tyler Van Dyke looked like the real deal



• Xavier Restrepo had himself a day



• Keyshawn Smith had a touchdown



• Jaylan Knighton looked as good as always



• Akheem Mesidor was a monster



• Nyjalik Kelly flashed pic.twitter.com/JT31zZitYw — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) August 14, 2022

This offseason, the Canes have completely renewed energy and optimism as the program has undergone a staffing overhaul. Namely, the U brought in new Athletic Director, Dan Radakovich, who has implemented an increased focus to the football program. Former Hurricane offensive lineman, Mario Cristobal, brings in a fierce attitude to ideally turnaround some undisciplined Miami has had in recent years. Cristobal bolstered the coaching staff with adding possibly the best coordinators in Josh Gattis (offense) and Kevin Steele (defense).

The roster is led by Heisman candidate, Tyler Van Dyke, who had an electric end to last season when he came in for relief after D’Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury. As a trenches coach, Cristobal hopes to leverage a position that has plagued the Canes for years by optimizing the potential of Zion Nelson, John Campbell, Jalen Rivers, and DJ Scaife on the offensive front. The running backs looked primed to takeover games as the backfield features Jaylan Knighton, Henry Parrish, Don Chaney Jr., Thad Franklin, and TreVonte Citizen. Despite losing Mike Harley Jr. and Charleston Rambo, the aerial attack is looking for breakthrough with weapons such as tight ends Will Mallory and Elijah Arroyo, as well as receivers Xavier Restrepo, Frank Ladson, and Key’Shawn Smith.

The defense also appears revamped with additions on defensive line such as Ahkeem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude to complement pass rushers Jahfari Harvey and Chantz Williams and barreling interior lineman Leonard Taylor. Linebacker has been a concern in recent years, but the Canes hope to leverage talented transfer Caleb Johnson. The secondary also has solid transfer at cornerback in Tyrique Stevenson and Daryl Porter, as well as impressive depth, and have some of the most promising safeties in Avantae Williams, James Williams, and Kam Kinchens.

Miami 17th in preseason USA Today coaches poll (via @UARuby) https://t.co/MYjJ8PCCPw — Canes Warning (@CanesWarningFS) August 9, 2022

Miami opens the season at home against two group of five opponents with Bethune-Cookman on September 3rd (3:30pm) and Southern Miss on September 10th (12pm). The season gets real when the Canes travel to College Station to face the 6th ranked Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in prime time at 9pm EST.

The Canes are the only in-state ranked team.

In the ACC, Clemson ranks 4th overall, NC State ranks 13th overall, Pitt ranks 17th overall, and Wake Forest is 22nd overall. UCF and Florida received 27 and 14 votes each, while UNC received 9.

Miami was ranked 17th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Full Preseason AP Top 25 Rankings Below:

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1