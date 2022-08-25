Vegas odds for the Miami Hurricanes heading into the 2022 season

The College Football season starts tonight!!!!! There’s another few days left until our beloved Miami Hurricanes take the field, but the energy is high, and there’s plenty of anticipation to see what the Canes can do this season with Mario Cristobal at the helm, a host of elite assistants and analysts helping him direct the team, and a bevvy of blue chip talent scattered across the roster.

While each of us has our hopes and dreams and expectations for the 2022 season, what does Vegas think of the Canes’ chances on the field this year?

According* to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Canes have the second-best odds to win the ACC at +550. The only team with better odds to win the ACC overall is Clemson, at -150, so they’re a pretty big favorite over Miami at this point. And with NC State at +750 and Pittsburgh at +800, there are other teams in shouting distance of Miami as well, though the Canes’ odds are still better at this point.

In terms of the ACC Coastal, Miami is the top dog in those odds at +140, with Pittsburgh +270 the closest contender, with North Carolina +400 and Virginia +700 a bit further down, but nowhere near out of the picture. I mean, having seen the annual #CoastalChaos year after year, those odds make sense as we begin the Cristobal era (and since he hasn’t coached a game here at Miami yet).

But how will Miami get to the ACC Championship game, you ask? By hitting the over on the 8.5 O/U number the Canes have for wins (regular season) this year. The odds are -135 for the over (9+ wins) and +115 for the under (8 or fewer), so it’s pretty close. Still, there’s no reason to expect this team to tank the way other Miami teams have in recent years. This is a Division and Conference title contending program from top to bottom now. They just have to play like it.

What about the national championship odds for the Canes? Well, Miami is +9000 to win the College Football Playoff championship. That number is tied with the likes of Oregon (oh, hey there Ducks), Oklahoma State, LSU, and Florida. Overall, that number is tied for the 9th “best” odds, but a long way off the lead pack, with the top group being Alabama (+175), Ohio State (+300) and Georgia (+400), followed by Clemson at +1000.

Miami is clearly ascending back towards being not only relevant (which Miami has always been since taking the CFB world by storm in the early 80s), but also GOOD on the field. The odds listed above show that. But, there’s still work to be done on the field to turn potential into reality. Here’s hoping that Mario Cristobal and company start the on-field ascension when Miami takes the field to start the 2022 season against Bethune Cookman on September 3rd.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.