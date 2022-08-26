Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke has best Heisman Trophy odds of any ACC player

As we near the 2022 College Football season, it’s time to talk about the watchlists. There have been many released over the previous month, but the one that catches everyone’s attention is the Heisman Trophy.

Given annually to the best player in college football, the Heisman is synonymous with performing excellence. And, entering this year, Miami’s QB Tyler Van Dyke is high on the list of contenders for this prestigious award.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Van Dyke has the best odds of any ACC player. Or any player from a team in the State of Florida (hey there, Noles and Gateeerrrrrrrrrrs) for that matter. Van Dyke enters the year +3500 to win the Heisman. That’s tied for 8th best odds, along with Texas QB Quinn Ewers (who has yet to play a single college snap but hey....), Ohio State RB Treyveon Henderson, and former Georgia Tech now Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

While those are strong odds, they’re a decent way off the top line. Here are the favorites as we enter the season, again according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud — +220

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young — +380

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams — +700

Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE Will Anderson — +1600

Texas Longhons RB Bijan Robinson — +2200

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba — +2500

Oklahoma Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel — +3000

There’s a LOT of star power in the group of players with odds better than, or equal to, Van Dyke. So to be included in such a group speaks to the QB’s prodigious talent and demonstrated skill.

There are other interesting players down the list. Florida QB Anthony Richardson is +4000, so slightly below TVD. Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei is +4500.....but the heir apparent (and better QB in my eyes and the eyes of many) true freshman Cade Klubnik is +6000. I fully expect Klubnik to take over the QB1 job from Uiagalelei this year, so them being so close on the odds list makes sense to me (although, I’d have them both lower; the fact that they play for Clemson has improved their odds for this year greatly, I believe.)

While Van Dyke is the only Miami player who made the list, unless someone has a season that re-writes the rushing or receiving record book by like 15%, he’s the only one with a realistic, or even an unrealistic fringe chance of winning the Heisman.

Miami has had a pair of Heisman Trophy winners in the past: QB Vinny Testaverde won the aware in 1986 and Gino Torretta won it in 1992.

No, I’m not predicting TVD to win the Heisman, but a strong season, and big games against Texas A&M and Clemson (among others) could be enough to keep him in the conversation.

What are your expectations for TVD? Hop in the comments and let me know.

Go Canes

