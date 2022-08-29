Storm Center, August 29th: Let’s get caught up

Happy Monday, Canes fam! Yeah, we’re byke in action! So, let’s get caught up on the last little bit of new, shall we?

2022 Miami Hurricanes Player Preview: CB Tyrique Stevenson



After suffering a torn labrum last November, Stevenson is expected to be CB1 at Miami and some NFL Draft Analysts, including Todd McShay and Dane Brugler, rank Tyrique as a fringe first round pick https://t.co/WvjQB8L1qh pic.twitter.com/M9SkXYBt0W — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) August 29, 2022

After suffering a torn labrum last November, Stevenson is expected to be CB1 at Miami and some NFL Draft Analysts, including Todd McShay and Dane Brugler, rank Tyrique as a fringe first round pick

Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke has best Heisman Trophy odds of any ACC player. #Canes #TheU https://t.co/2g0fW9ieEM pic.twitter.com/ugfyjgbIjD — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) August 26, 2022

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Van Dyke has the best odds of any ACC player. Or any player from a team in the State of Florida (hey there, Noles and Gateeerrrrrrrrrrs) for that matter. Van Dyke enters the year +3500 to win the Heisman. That’s tied for 8th best odds, along with Texas QB Quinn Ewers (who has yet to play a single college snap but hey....), Ohio State RB Treyveon Henderson, and former Georgia Tech now Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

You’re hyped for the start of the Mario Cristobal era, but how does Vegas feel about the prospect?

Vegas odds for the Miami Hurricanes heading into the 2022 season. A big year could be on deck. #Canes #TheU https://t.co/eOi9ELTTyR pic.twitter.com/AehqmIZWdM — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) August 25, 2022

According* to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Canes have the second-best odds to win the ACC at +550. The only team with better odds to win the ACC overall is Clemson, at -150, so they’re a pretty big favorite over Miami at this point. And with NC State at +750 and Pittsburgh at +800, there are other teams in shouting distance of Miami as well, though the Canes’ odds are still better at this point.

