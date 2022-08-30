Fat Boy Eats: The Perfect Brunch Slider for Noon Game Tailgates

When you think of the best football tailgate party foods undoubtedly you’ll have a list that includes Burgers, Wings, Pizza, Subs, and anything Bacon-Wrapped, but what about something for those early games that kickoff at noon?

Those tailgates start at 8am and are you really pounding a 20pc before noon? Of course you are… but we know that gets old after awhile, so why not switch it up a little? Well, I have just the thing to meet that need.

Kappa’s Hawaiian French Toast Sliders!

You know me for putting together great dishes because #FatBoyEats, and these bad mamma jammas won’t disappoint.

This simple recipe has a short list of ingredients, but you can freestyle and take it to the next level to make YOUR tailgate the talk of the season!

Normally, I like to make as many ingredients from scratch as I can, but this recipe is simplified by using commercially available products that you can find at your local grocery store. The star of this dish is going to be the slider buns. I like using King’s Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns, but their Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls would work as well. I chose the Sweet Slider Buns because they’re pre-sliced and a little bigger than the Original Sweet rolls, and that makes them the perfect fit for this recipe.

Ingredients:

1 Package of King’s Original Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns (9ct)

1 Package of Canadian Bacon (or Meat of your choice)

1 Package of Cracker Barrel California Smoked Provolone (or Cheese of your choice)

1 Can of Dole Pineapple Slices – (I used Fresh Sliced and cored Pineapple)

3 Extra Large (Or 4 Large) Eggs – (I used Egg-Lands Best XL)

2 Tbsps. of Butter (Or Frying Oil) (I prefer Land O’Lakes Salted Butter).

1/3 Cup of Milk (Or Water If You Prefer a Dairy Free option)

1/2 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

1/2 Teaspoon Cinnamon

Preparation:

1. Heat your pan over a low-medium heat and add your butter to the pan

2. Beat the eggs, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon together with a fork or a whisk and ensure that it’s well-blended (about 30-45 seconds).

3. Dip the buns in the egg mixture (don’t soak them) I pour the mixture onto a plate to keep it shallow and prevent soaking them, but it isn't necessary.

4. Cook them in the frying pan over a low-medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

4. After that cooks, its time for the fun part… the assembly! Cut your cheese slices into 4 equal parts and layer your cheese, meat, and Pineapple on the buns and you can return them to the pan briefly to melt the cheese if you’d like.

Pro Tip: I recommend heating the Pineapple slices in the same pan you made the sliders in before assembling the sandwich because it brings a vibrant color and flavor out of the Pineapple.

5. Garnish the plate with colorful fresh fruits like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries and you'll end up with something delicious looking like this:

This recipe is very versatile, so feel free to swap the ingredients to match your palette’s preference. I love it just like this because the combination of the sweetness from the pineapple and the salt from the Canadian Bacon contrast each other so well, and the creaminess of the cheese compliments the French Toast Roll perfectly.

Pro Tip: You can sprinkle the sliders with powdered sugar and serve with or without seasonal fresh fruits, and if you have an extra sweet tooth, you can opt to add some syrup.

I’m so excited that football season is finally BACK!

What do you think of this dish? It’s a quick and easy recipe to make and it’s an easy finger food you can walk around the house or the stadium with.

Would you try these?

Do you have a variation that you’d like to share with us?

Let me know in the comments below.

Enjoy and #GoCanes!