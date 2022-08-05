Miami Hurricanes 2022 Coach Profile: Stephen Field Tight Ends Coach

There are certain coaches that just feel like they belong in Miami, and Stephen Field seems to embody everything that South Florida and Miami is all about. Field is set to start his 4th season with the Canes, and his second stint on Mario Cristobal’s staff. Field spent time with Coach Cristobal at Oregon during the 2018 season before he came to Miami.

Field played HS football at Palm Beach Lakes HS, and shared a class with yours truly when he was a freshman. Field carried himself with a lot of confidence which he was able to parlay into multi all-state selections at Tight End. Coach Field would go on to play college football, before turning his attention to coaching.

Field would get his coaching career started in HS where he moves to multiple stops including Glades Central, Deerfield Beach, Miami Northwestern and North Marion. At Northwestern he helped return the Bulls to prominence by returning to the state playoffs.

FYI, one current Miami staffer who worked at Oregon with Cristobal is tight ends coach Stephen Field. He was director of recruiting at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks land the top-ranked class in school history. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 6, 2021

Field would move on to the college ranks and become one of the top assistants in all of college football. In 2017 at Louisville he would help the school sign 11 four star recruits before moving to Oregon. In 2018, Stephen was the director of recruiting and the Ducks had their top recruiting class under Field and Mario Cristobal.

Field would come back home to The U starting in 2019 as the teams TE coach. Under his watch Brevin Jordan became one of the best TEs in the country. Jordan would catch 35 balls and garner recognition as one of the finalists for the John Mackey award. In 2021 Will Mallory would also excel with 30 grabs and 4 TDs.

Okay TE Brevin Jordan is balling today. He’s caught a couple TDs in team and just made a sick catch in between twos defender. #Texans — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) August 2, 2022

Heading into the 2023 season Coach Field is currently ranked as the #5 recruiter in the ACC according to 247 sports, and he already has 3 TEs locked into Miamis upcoming class. 4 star Riley Williams, Jackson Carver and Reid Mikeska have pledged their commitments to Miami and Coach Field.

these TE / LB battles gonna be crazy pic.twitter.com/OMgkzRWaJz — Jackson Carver (@JacksonCarver11) July 28, 2022

2022 saw a bunch of change to the coaching staff, but one of the great moves by Mario Cristobal was to keep Coach Field. Stephen seems to be a guy who will continue to rise up the coaching ranks, and seems to have head coaching acumen in his future.

The TE room is absolutely loaded going into the opener against Bethune Cookman with Mallory leading the way. Also set for major playing time are Elijah Arroyo and Jaleel Skinner, who was a last minute flip from Alabama. One could argue that this is the most talented position group on the team.

Coach Field is a tremendous ambassador for the Miami Hurricanes, a tremendous recruiter and even better TE Coach, and the Canes are lucky to have him. Little did I know in 1992, sharing a mass media class with Coach Field, that years later he’d be part of Miamis coaching staff, but he is Cane 100%.