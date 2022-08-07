Canes Kicks Alert: New Adidas for Die Hard Miami fans

Canes fam, get on over to Dicks Sporting Goods now to get your pair of ULTRABOOST 1.0 Miami Running Shoes.
These are for serious Hurricanes fans, and are made in part with Parley ocean plastic.
They are currently available in sizes 8 - 13 in Mens for $199.99.
Adidas describes them this way:
“Bring your Hurricanes spirit along for the ride every time you lace up in these Ultraboost running shoes. Comfy BOOST cushioning keeps you energized from start to finish, and adidas PRIMEKNIT flexes and supports the foot with every step. Attach the webbing strips to your laces and show your team pride. This shoe’s upper is made with a high-performance yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — reimagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean. The other 50% of the yarn is recycled polyester.”
PRODUCT DETAILS
- Regular fit
- Lace closure
- adidas PRIMEKNIT upper
- Interchangeable webbing strips
- BOOST midsole
- Torsion System
- Rubber outsole
- Yarn in upper contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester
While you're there, if you wear a size SMALL shirt, or know of someone that does, you can score some great gameday gear for a discounted price.
Here are a few to consider:
Colosseum Men’s Miami Hurricanes Grey Chip Shot Polo - Marked down from $29.99 to $9.97
Hit the links with a classic Hurricanes style in the Colosseum® Men’s Miami Hurricanes Chip Shot Polo.
CLASSIC COLLEGIATE STYLE
- Short sleeve, performance polo
- Three-button placket
- Standard fit
STYLE AND TEAM SPIRIT
- Hurricanes graphic screen-printed at upper left chest
- Miami wordmark at left sleeve hem
- Team-colored interior neck tape and placket
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Machine washable
- Officially licensed collegiate product
- Fabric : 100% polyester
- Brand : Colosseum
- Web ID: 18CLMMNCMMFLGRYMPMIA
- SKU: 19652686
Colosseum Men’s Miami Hurricanes Green Eagle Polo- Marked down from $29.99 to $12.97
Prove your loyalty to the Hurricanes at home or on the road this season with the Colosseum® Men’s Miami Hurricanes Eagle Polo.
CLASSIC COLLEGIATE STYLE
- Short sleeve, performance polo
- Three-button placket
- Standard fit
STYLE AND TEAM SPIRIT
- Miami graphic screen-printed at upper left chest
- Team-colored seams and interior neck tape
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Machine washable
- Officially licensed collegiate product
- Fabric : 100% polyester
- Brand : Colosseum
- Web ID: 18CLMMNCMMFLGRNPRMIAB
- SKU: 19654726
Colosseum Men’s Miami Hurricanes Grey Indus River Quarter-Zip Pullover Shirt - Marked down from $29.99 to $13.97
Start the season off with your best Hurricanes spirit in the Colosseum® Men’s Miami Hurricanes Indus River Quarter-Zip Shirt.
CLASSIC COLLEGIATE STYLE
- Long sleeve, quarter-zip shirt
- Performance pull zipper
- Zippered media pocket at left arm
- Standard fit
STYLE AND TEAM SPIRIT
- Miami logo screen-printed at upper left chest
- Team-colored zipper, neck, media pocket, and hem
- Colosseum® branding at left arm hem
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Machine washable
- Officially licensed collegiate product
- Fabric : 100% polyester
- Brand : Colosseum
- Web ID: 19CLMMNCMMFLGRYMPMIA
- SKU: 20121808
