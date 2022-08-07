Canes Kicks Alert: New Adidas for Die Hard Miami fans

Canes fam, get on over to Dicks Sporting Goods now to get your pair of ULTRABOOST 1.0 Miami Running Shoes.

These are for serious Hurricanes fans, and are made in part with Parley ocean plastic.

They are currently available in sizes 8 - 13 in Mens for $199.99.

Adidas describes them this way:

“Bring your Hurricanes spirit along for the ride every time you lace up in these Ultraboost running shoes. Comfy BOOST cushioning keeps you energized from start to finish, and adidas PRIMEKNIT flexes and supports the foot with every step. Attach the webbing strips to your laces and show your team pride. This shoe’s upper is made with a high-performance yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — reimagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean. The other 50% of the yarn is recycled polyester.”

PRODUCT DETAILS

Regular fit

Lace closure

adidas PRIMEKNIT upper

Interchangeable webbing strips

BOOST midsole

Torsion System

Rubber outsole

Yarn in upper contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester

While you're there, if you wear a size SMALL shirt, or know of someone that does, you can score some great gameday gear for a discounted price.

Here are a few to consider:

Hit the links with a classic Hurricanes style in the Colosseum® Men’s Miami Hurricanes Chip Shot Polo.

CLASSIC COLLEGIATE STYLE

Short sleeve, performance polo

Three-button placket

Standard fit

STYLE AND TEAM SPIRIT

Hurricanes graphic screen-printed at upper left chest

Miami wordmark at left sleeve hem

Team-colored interior neck tape and placket

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Machine washable

Officially licensed collegiate product

Fabric : 100% polyester

Brand : Colosseum

Web ID: 18CLMMNCMMFLGRYMPMIA

SKU: 19652686

Prove your loyalty to the Hurricanes at home or on the road this season with the Colosseum® Men’s Miami Hurricanes Eagle Polo.

CLASSIC COLLEGIATE STYLE

Short sleeve, performance polo

Three-button placket

Standard fit

STYLE AND TEAM SPIRIT

Miami graphic screen-printed at upper left chest

Team-colored seams and interior neck tape

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Machine washable

Officially licensed collegiate product

Fabric : 100% polyester

Brand : Colosseum

Web ID: 18CLMMNCMMFLGRNPRMIAB

SKU: 19654726

Start the season off with your best Hurricanes spirit in the Colosseum® Men’s Miami Hurricanes Indus River Quarter-Zip Shirt.

CLASSIC COLLEGIATE STYLE

Long sleeve, quarter-zip shirt

Performance pull zipper

Zippered media pocket at left arm

Standard fit

STYLE AND TEAM SPIRIT

Miami logo screen-printed at upper left chest

Team-colored zipper, neck, media pocket, and hem

Colosseum® branding at left arm hem

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Machine washable

Officially licensed collegiate product

Fabric : 100% polyester

Brand : Colosseum

Web ID: 19CLMMNCMMFLGRYMPMIA

SKU: 20121808

If you snag anything as a result of this info, I’d love to hear from you give me a shoutout and/or a follow on Twitter @KappaCane

What do you think of the new kicks? Drop me a comment below. #GoCanes