Miami vs Southern Miss: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes overcame a bad first half of football to put away the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, 30-7. It was nice to see a strong second half performance with Texas A&M looming next Saturday night. Let’s get to the three stars of the game!

1. Tyrique Stevenson - CB

What a great all-around game from Stevenson. He had his first interception of the season. He played physical defense against a better-than-I-thought Southern Miss pass offense, shutting down his side of the field most of the day. Stevenson also had a 30-yard punt return in the third quarter that led to the flea-flicker touchdown pass. After an average game last week, Tyrique improved his play and hopefully gained confidence going into next week’s showdown with Texas A&M.

2. Henry Parrish Jr. - RB

Parrish looked good again as Miami’s lead back. He rushed the ball 24 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, while adding three receptions for 18 yards. Parrish is the clear RB1 in Josh Gattis’ offense, and Miami fans should be happy. He has good vision, can make people miss, and finishes every run. Parrish’s numbers would have been much better if his 37-yard TD run wasn’t called back. Now, let’s see what he can do in College Station next week.

Henry Parrish Jr. over the top for SIX! @CanesFootball takes the lead over Southern Miss at the half. pic.twitter.com/aXzStn4uE1 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 10, 2022

3. James Williams - S

This guy is starting to look like the five-star athletic freak he was billed as coming out of high school. Williams was a large, intimidating presence in the defensive backfield today. He deflected passes, read passing plays correctly, and forced his second turnover in two games when he ripped the ball away from a Southern Miss running back. James is the most exciting player on Miami’s defense. I look forward to watching him having even more of an impact as the season goes on.

Expecting a good season from Miami Hurricanes

Sophmore Safety, James Williams

HEIGHT 6-5 WEIGHT 224 lbs.

HOMETOWN Fort Lauderdale, Fl. HIGH SCHOOL

Plantation American Heritage

Played good last season as a true freshman with his experience he'll be more productive CFB pic.twitter.com/3aQ9XnznjQ — Sports life (@310sportslife) June 28, 2022

Honorable Mention:

Key’Shawn Smith - WR: Becoming a real weapon with his incredible speed. 3 receptions for 49 yards and a TD.

Andres Borregales - K: 3 for 3 on field goals, 3 for 3 on extra points. Still perfect on the year. Great start.

Michael Redding III - WR: I like seeing him more involved in the passing game; shows explosiveness after the catch. 3 receptions for 45 yards.

GO CANES!