Miami defeats Southern Miss 30-7

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 30-7 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Tyler Van Dyke completed 21 of 30 passes for 263 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Henry Parrish, Jr. led Miami on the ground with 116 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Xavier Restrepo led all UM receivers with 6 catches for 72 yards.

The first half was a major struggle for Miami on the offensive side of the ball. The timing between Tyler Van Dyke and his receivers was off. Meanwhile QB Zach Wilcke found his receiver Jason Brownlee for a 33-yard touchdown to push Southern Miss in front 7-3, a lead the Golden Eagles carried for much of the first half. The Canes finally found the end zone in the final seconds of the first half on a 1-yard touchdown by Parrish, Jr. and took a 10-7 lead into the locker room.

Miami came out playing like a different team in the third quarter. After forcing a three and out, Miami went 77 yards in 13 plays to extend their lead to 17-7, finishing the drive with a 7-yard Thad Franklin, Jr. touchdown run.

After another USM three and out, Miami struck quickly. Parrish, Jr. took the handoff and then turned and tossed it back to Van Dyke, who lobbed a ball to the streaking Key’Shawn Smith for a 35-yard touchdown and a comfortable 24-7 lead.

Meanwhile, Miami’s defense held USM to just two drives of 5 or more plays for the remainder of the half, with Tyrique Stevenson securing an interception and Chantz Williams ending another drive with a fumble recovery.

Next up: Miami travels to College Station, TX to take on Texas A&M. Southern Miss hosts Northwestern State.