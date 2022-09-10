Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs ahead of marquee matchup against Texas A&M

For the Miami Hurricanes first major P5 game of the year, a road game next weekend in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game.

#Canes open as 7.5pt underdogs at Texas A&M next Saturday night per @DKSportsbook — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 10, 2022

It’s understandable that Miami, both with the trajectory of the program, and based on their largely lackluster performance against Southern Miss on Saturday, would be an underdog against the Aggies. With one of the most loaded rosters in the country, buoyed by the Nation’s #1 recruiting class in 2022, Jimbo Fisher’s team has the advantage on roster talent, and current caché. As such, it makes full sense that they’re the favorites heading into next weekend’s game.

We’ll see where this line moves throughout the week. I think it’ll probably move about a point in aTm’s direction.

Is the line too low? Too high? (too high, what do you mean too high?!?!?) Or is it just right? (shoutout to Goldilocks). You taking the points or you taking Texas A&M and giving the points? Hop in the comments and let me know.

Go Canes

