ESPN’s College GameDay skips over Miami-Texas A&M, picks App State for Week 3 destination

With Miami-Texas A&M the only matchup between ranked teams in Week 3, it was nearly a forgone conclusion that both teams would win their week 1 and 2 games, enter 2-0, and set the stage for a major non-conference game that would be featured on ESPN’s GameDay before their primetime kickoff time.

Then a funny thing happened: Appalachian State went into Kyle Field and beat Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday afternoon.

After that major upset, ESPN rethought their Week 3 GameDay location. And while thinking, they had an easy pivot from College Station.

Boone, North Carolina.

Rece Davis said they were probably heading to College Station for Miami-A&M until App State beat the Aggies today. So they won the game and took their GameDay visit. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 11, 2022

As evidenced by the above tweets from Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, not only did App State beat Texas A&M on the field today, their win usurped the PREVIOUSLY PLANNED GameDay visit to College Station in favor of going to the location of the school that won today’s game.

ESPN confirmed this report from the official GameDay account just moments ago.

GAMEDAY IS COMING TO BOONE❗



Home of @AppState_FB pic.twitter.com/r1uzaBobmM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2022

I mean...ugh. We were all set for another GameDay with Miami as the featured opponent. ESPN has already produced at least one segment featuring Miami for this planned show. Miami native and ESPN personality Jorge Sedano tweeted about his Mario Cristobal returning home feature which would be “coming to GameDay” several weeks ago. Miami-aTm for week 3 has been the CLEAR plan since the schedule came out.

Then aTm lost to App State and nothing was the same.

While it won’t be the GameDay featured game, Miami-Texas A&M will still be played at 9pm on ESPN. That’s the primetime slot, so that’s a major visibility game.

It just....loses a bit of luster without GameDay. And, yanno, because Texas A&M lost this week to App State.

Oh well. It be like that.

We’ll talk more about this major non-conference game as the week progresses.

Thanks for ruining everyone’s well-laid plans, Texas A&M. What good did that awesome recruiting class that you paid all that money for do for you today?!?!?!?

Ugh. Idiots.

Go Canes