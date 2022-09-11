Storm Center, September 11th; Canes win, Aggies lose, odds released, GameDay says nah

Happy Sunday, Canes fam.

A lot happened yesterday. Let’s recap before the Detroit Lions begin their super bowl run.

What? WHY ARE YOU LAUGHING?!??!??!!?

Canes start slow before beating Southern Miss 30-7

In the first FBS game of the Mario Cristobal era, the Canes started slowly, falling behind Southern Miss 7-3 in the second quarter. From there, though, adjustments were made, and the Canes ended the game on a 27-0 run to get to the above-listed final score.

Craig T. Smith had your game recap.

Mike Schiffman had your 3 stars from the game.

Miami vs Southern Miss: Three Stars - The Canes take down the Golden Eagles https://t.co/0kz7JwTyyP pic.twitter.com/Iw5mOKyOBG — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 10, 2022

And I, as usual, penned The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Southern Miss Golden Eagles Edition. It was, uh......a bit of an experience today. But at least that gives us lots to talk about! #Canes #TheU https://t.co/N5eTzFAqmA pic.twitter.com/8r77lyLfxA — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 10, 2022

Look, a win is a win and winning is good. It’s why they play the games, after all. And, with so many ranked and highly regarded teams finding ways to lose today, let us not overlook the fact that WINNING IS GOOD, even if the path to victory wasn’t as smooth as we might have liked.

2-0 and onto Texas A&M we go.

Speaking of which......

Texas A&M loses to Appalachian State at home, 17-14

Remember what I JUST said about teams finding ways to lose yesterday? No loss was more noteworthy to Miami than Texas A&M dropping a tight 17-14 decision to Appalachian State. A heavy underdog, the Mountaineers did what they’ve done before: play a bigger, more talented team tough, and emerged with the win.

The Aggies weren’t the only team to lose a game of note on the day. Florida lost to Kentucky again. Nebraska lost to Georgia Southern. Pitt lost to Tennessee. Norte Dame lost to Marshall. Wisconsin lost to Wazzu. And more.

But, in our world, the aTm loss mattered the most. Not only because that’s the next opponent on the schedule but also because.....

ESPN’s GameDay drops Miami-Texas A&M plan, flips to Appalachian State instead

Aight so boom. Long story short: ESPN had planned since before the season to have GameDay go to College Station for Miami-Texas A&M. They’ve already produced segments for this. One (more?) of their employees leaked it on Twitter. It was virtually set in stone.

Apparently, despite being the Mountaineers (i.e. people FROM THE MOUNTAIN), App State despises stone, so they went into College Station and beat Texas A&M. Not only that, but they also stole GameDay from the Aggies next week, as ESPN announced shortly after the game that the iconic pre-game show would take the trek up the mountain to broadcast from Boone, NC.

So not only did the Aggies lose the game to the Mountaineers, they also lost next week’s GameDay spotlight as well.

Great job, Jimbo.

Canes open as underdogs to Texas A&M

Now, this was released near the conclusion of Miami’s week 2 game, and at the beginning of Texas A&M’s loss to App State, but the Canes opened as 7.5pt underdogs to the Aggies, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

#Canes open as 7.5pt underdogs at Texas A&M next Saturday night per @DKSportsbook — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 10, 2022

I haven’t seen the line move yet.....but I think it will. We’ll be following this all week.

I think that gets you all caught up from yesterday.

Can’t wait to see what today brings.

Make it a great day, everybody!

Go Canes