Week 2 College Polls Released

Miami made moves up the charts in both polls again after a solid win. Miami is now ranked 13th in both the AP and AFCA Coaches Polls.

By KappaCane
NCAA Football: Southern Mississippi at Miami
Moving on up
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The week 2 rankings are out after a crazy Saturday of College football that saw 7 ranked teams beaten, and others struggle to earn a win. Miami climbed 2 spots in the AP poll to #13 after a solid 30-7 win against a pesky Southern Miss football team.

Despite the win, the AP lists Miami as losing to Southern Miss... a mistake, or intentional? Have a look for yourself and you decide:

Week 2 AP Poll

It’s hard to argue there's no SEC bias when UK somehow goes from unranked to 9th for beating a Florida Gator team that the week prior went from unranked to 12th. But yet the gators only fall 6 spots after losing to an unranked opponent. Can anyone explain how Oregon is back in at #25 after beating an FCS school only a week after being destroyed by UGA? App State can’t get ranked after the Texas A&M victory? That same loss dropped A&M 18 spots... Mind boggling for sure...

Losses weren’t the only contributor to the shakeups as winning teams escaped with a W, but fell as a result of their poor performance:

  • #1 Alabama struggled its way to a 1 pt win vs an unranked Texas.
  • Notre Dame - lost to unranked team at home.
  • Texas A&M - lost to unranked team at home.
  • UF - lost to lower ranked team at home.
  • Pitt - lost to lower ranked team at home.
  • Baylor - lost to lower ranked team.
  • Wisconsin - lost to unranked team at home.
  • Houston - lost to unranked team.

Other Notable Games:

  • Eastern Kentucky eeked out a win in an absolute barn burner against Bowling Green that spanned 7 OT (Yes, SEVEN!).
  • UNC barely survived upset vs Georgia State
  • Nebraska - lost to Georgia Southern and Scott Frost was fired shortly after.

The Full Week 2 AP Poll and AFCA Coaches Polls:

Week 2 Polls

