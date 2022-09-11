Week 2 College Polls Released

The week 2 rankings are out after a crazy Saturday of College football that saw 7 ranked teams beaten, and others struggle to earn a win. Miami climbed 2 spots in the AP poll to #13 after a solid 30-7 win against a pesky Southern Miss football team.

Despite the win, the AP lists Miami as losing to Southern Miss... a mistake, or intentional? Have a look for yourself and you decide:

It’s hard to argue there's no SEC bias when UK somehow goes from unranked to 9th for beating a Florida Gator team that the week prior went from unranked to 12th. But yet the gators only fall 6 spots after losing to an unranked opponent. Can anyone explain how Oregon is back in at #25 after beating an FCS school only a week after being destroyed by UGA? App State can’t get ranked after the Texas A&M victory? That same loss dropped A&M 18 spots... Mind boggling for sure...

Losses weren’t the only contributor to the shakeups as winning teams escaped with a W, but fell as a result of their poor performance:

#1 Alabama struggled its way to a 1 pt win vs an unranked Texas.

Notre Dame - lost to unranked team at home.

Texas A&M - lost to unranked team at home.

UF - lost to lower ranked team at home.

Pitt - lost to lower ranked team at home.

Baylor - lost to lower ranked team.

Wisconsin - lost to unranked team at home.

Houston - lost to unranked team.

POLL ALERT: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances.



See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/sPpsr2TJxt — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 11, 2022

Other Notable Games:

Eastern Kentucky eeked out a win in an absolute barn burner against Bowling Green that spanned 7 OT (Yes, SEVEN!).

UNC barely survived upset vs Georgia State

Nebraska - lost to Georgia Southern and Scott Frost was fired shortly after.

The Full Week 2 AP Poll and AFCA Coaches Polls: