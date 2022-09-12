Canes! At the 12th Man

The Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies haven’t played since September 20th of 2008. Back in ‘08, The ‘Canes traveled to College Station, TX and returned home victorious with a 41-23 victory over the Aggies. In 2022, Miami heads to Kyle Field as a 7.5 point underdog per Draft Kings.

The ‘Canes were coached by current Florida State co-DC Randy Shannon, while the Aggies were coached by Mike Sherman. Miami finished the season 7-6 while A&M finished up 4-8. The ‘Canes played two QB’s in 2008, Robert Marve and Jacory Harris. Against A&M, Marve was the starter with 9.6 yards per pass attempt, two TD’s and an interception. Graig Cooper ripped off eight yards per carry and a pair of TD’s of his own.

The Aggies QB Jerrod Johnson played good-but-not-great, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt with three scores and a pick.

Let’s drop our Netflix DVD’s in the mail and fire up our MySpace pages for a quick flashback to the world of 2008.

MiaSpace.com/2008

If you remember 2008, MySpace was starting to fall apart and give way to some site called Facebook that I’m pretty sure still exists but is mainly used by your granny to share fake news articles. But MySpace will never die all the way, at least in my heart.

The music

Rhianna’s “Take a Bow” made the Billboard top 12 in 2008, and the Orange Bowl took a bow in 2007. I would write the Orange Bowl a “Love Song,” but nothing would suffice how bad the Marlins stadium is standing in place of the dilapidated OB. At the time, the ‘Canes head coach wasn’t making close to “A Milli,” but Travis Benjamin was channeling Lil Wayne with his hair.

Of course, we could always “Crank That,” that being the highlight tapes of the ‘Canes wins over the Aggies in 2007 and 2008; but, I’m not “Bleeding Love” over an average ‘Canes squad under Randy Shannon.

The movies

A Dark Knight was released in 2008, but it was an even darker night losing to the Florida Gators 26-3 in Gainesville, FL. Miami had two other dark nights at Bobby Dodd and and in the Emerald Bowl against Cal.

Miami fans seem like Indiana Jones fans as we love our relics from the past and are always dwelling in a bygone era. I’m not sure what Warren Sapp or Michael Irvin said to the team before the game but Miami came out flatter than Adam Sandler’s “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.”

TV Shows

Shannon was just a few short years away from needing to study up on “Love it or List It,” after losing to USF in 2010. It felt like “Life on Mars” with how bad the Hurricanes were playing after being used to 80’s, early 90’s, and early 2000’s Hurricanes teams.

It didn’t matter that Shannon was a “True Blood” Hurricane, it was “in Plain Sight” that he was a “Fringe” Group of 5 head coach, at best.

14 years later

The Hurricanes hope to return from College Station with the same results as the program had against Texas A&M in 2007 and 2008, victorious. Obviously this will be a week filled with great posts on SOTU about the upcoming contest of two ranked teams, but I chose to go stupid here just for the laughs.

Prediction: Someone complains in the comments.

Other prediction: That person is over the age of 50.