 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Center, September 12th: Let’s get caught up.

Another weekend of close games, upsets, the first HC fired this season and more!

By KappaCane
/ new
NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Nebraska
Scott Frost fired by the Cornhuskers
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint!

Miami made moves up the charts in both polls again after a solid win. Miami is now ranked 13th in both the AP and AFCA Coaches Polls. Week 2 College Polls Released

The Hurricanes started extremely slow against So Miss but scored 20 in the second half to beat a lower G5 Golden Eagles team. Film Review: Miami 30 - Southern Miss 7

ESPN’s College GameDay will not be coming to College Station for Miami-Texas A&M. ESPN’s College GameDay skips over Miami-Texas A&M, picks App State for Week 3 destination

ICYMI - Here is a round up of other notable games:

Nebraska was beaten by Georgia Southern and Scott Frost was fired shortly after.

BYU knocked off Baylor in double overtime while you were sleeping

  • Eastern Kentucky eeked out a win in an absolute barn burner against Bowling Green that spanned 7 OT (Yes, SEVEN!).
  • UNC barely survived an upset for the third straight game as they stole one late vs Georgia State

We’re on to Week 3 (BEAT A&M!), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!

Loading comments...