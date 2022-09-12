Storm Center, September 12th: Let’s get caught up.

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint!

Miami made moves up the charts in both polls again after a solid win. Miami is now ranked 13th in both the AP and AFCA Coaches Polls. Week 2 College Polls Released

The Hurricanes started extremely slow against So Miss but scored 20 in the second half to beat a lower G5 Golden Eagles team. Film Review: Miami 30 - Southern Miss 7

ESPN’s College GameDay will not be coming to College Station for Miami-Texas A&M. ESPN’s College GameDay skips over Miami-Texas A&M, picks App State for Week 3 destination

ICYMI - Here is a round up of other notable games:

Nebraska was beaten by Georgia Southern and Scott Frost was fired shortly after.

Breaking: Nebraska has fired head coach Scott Frost, the school announced. pic.twitter.com/Og2tGRSK3J — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2022

BYU knocked off Baylor in double overtime while you were sleeping

Eastern Kentucky eeked out a win in an absolute barn burner against Bowling Green that spanned 7 OT (Yes, SEVEN!).

UNC barely survived an upset for the third straight game as they stole one late vs Georgia State

People spend the college football offseason trying to figure what’s going to happen when the games start.



Then in Week 2 we realize just how much we didn’t know — and that’s when the fun starts.



We’re on to Week 3 (BEAT A&M!), and as always:

