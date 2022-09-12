Miami Hurricanes vs Middle Tennessee game time, television coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played September 22-24th.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off a primetime kick this weekend at Texas A&M, it’ll be back to a familiar time slot the week after:

Middle Tennessee at Miami.

3:30pm

ACC Network. https://t.co/5znYoJq6bO — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 12, 2022

The final non-conference game of the year, Miami vs MTSU will be back on the ACC network at 3:30pm. That means another 10-11am start to tailgating so, absent a South Florida rainstorm, it’ll be HOT HOT again. So start your hydrating early, and bring a hat or umbrella or something. It figures to be a scorcher.

As for the rest of the season, kick times and TV coverage will continue to be announced on a weekly basis. So check back every Monday to see what time and TV will have the Canes.

Oh yeah, there’s a caveat that ahead of big games, the ACC can, has, and will put games on an “8 day hold” to make these kick time and TV coverage decisions. Basically, they’ll give themselves more time to see how things play out, then announce the Kick time/TV info on Sunday after the current week’s games are played. This is in an effort to get the best/most watchable games on the biggest stages.

So that’s that. Miami vs MTSU, September 24th, 3:30pm on the ACC Network.

Now, back to Texas A&M week.

Go Canes